Siloam Springs trips up Clarksville

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs dominated the fourth quarter to snap a three-game losing streak with a 70-63 victory over Clarksville in a battle of Panthers at Panther Activity Center.

Leading 36-29 at halftime, Siloam Springs went cold in the third quarter and Clarksville pulled ahead 51-47 when Mekhi Burnett hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Siloam Springs (8-16, 3-6 5A/6A District 1) responded in the fourth, pulling ahead by as many as 10 points late and outscoring Clarksville 23-12 overall.

"When they took the lead and then we were able to come back and take the lead and extend it late, that shows the growth of our team," said Siloam Springs head coach Tim Stewart. "It was far from perfect, and there's still a lot of growing we can do in a lot of areas, but it's fun for our kids to work hard and then reap the rewards of their hard labor."

Noah Karp, who led Siloam Springs with 22 points, scored inside to open the fourth quarter to cut Clarksville's lead to 51-49.

Harrison Kretzer then gave Siloam Springs the lead with a three-point play, and Karp followed with a scoop shot for a 54-51 edge.

Juan Hernandez knocked down a 3-pointer for Clarksville (11-13, 4-5) to tie the game, but Kretzer scored another three-point play to give Siloam Springs the lead for good.

Karp added a spinning basket, and Josh Heinrichs hit a 3-pointer in the corner to make it 62-55. Josh Hunt hit a pair of free throws and Karp converted his own three-point play as Siloam Springs pulled ahead by 10.

Kretzer finished with 14 points, while Hunt scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half.

Hernandez led Clarksville with 21 points while Trace Thomas chipped in 19.

"We had a couple of bad possessions on both end," said Clarksville coach Tony Davis. "We didn't get the looks we needed on the offensive end, and we really didn't shoot the ball well tonight like we have been lately. Then on the defensive end, their size just exposed us."

Girls

Clarksville 58, Siloam Springs 52

Clarksville's girls opened the second half on an 11-0 run to take a 15-point lead and made just enough free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.

Siloam Springs pulled within 48-47 in the fourth quarter on a bucket by Chloe Price, but Clarksville (15-8, 5-4) answered with back-to-back treys from Maegan Payne to go up 54-47. Siloam Springs cut it to 54-52 after a three-point play by Hadlee Hollenback and a basket by Price, but the home Lady Panthers couldn't get any closer.

Samantha Childers hit a pair of free throws with 25.1 seconds left to make it 56-52, and Grace Dougan added two more foul shots for Clarksville to finish the win.

Childers and Payne each scored 14 points to lead Clarksville, while Lindsey Hover hit four 3-pointers to score 12, including three treys in the third quarter as part of the 11-0 run.

Hollenback led Siloam Springs (5-19, 0-9) with 18 points, while Alexis Roach had 13 and Price 12.

