Soldiers shoot attacker at Louvre

PARIS -- A knife-wielding man attacked soldiers on patrol Friday near the Louvre Museum in Paris in what the French president called a terrorist attack. The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times.

The assailant was hospitalized, but the episode cast a new shadow over the city just as tourism was beginning to rebound after a string of deadly attacks.

The suspect is believed to be an Egyptian, two police union officials said, though no other information about his identity or motive was released.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors took charge of the investigation into what French President Francois Hollande said was "no doubt" an act of terrorism.

Police carried out raids near the tree-lined Champs-Elysees linked to the attack, which took place two months after authorities carried out a special anti-terrorism exercise around the Louvre.

The attack Friday targeted an entrance to a shopping mall that extends beneath the sprawling museum, a medieval former palace now home to the Mona Lisa and hundreds of other masterpieces.

The 1,200 people inside the Louvre -- one of the world's biggest tourist attractions -- were first shuttled into windowless rooms as part of a special security protocol before being evacuated.

The museum in central Paris remained closed for the rest of Friday but will reopen today, Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay said.

Hollande, at a news conference in Malta, where he was attending a European Union summit, said that while the Louvre violence was quickly contained, the overall threat to France remains. He said the episode showed the need for the increased security patrols deployed around France since attacks in 2015.

Police union official Yves Lefebvre said the Louvre attacker was carrying two backpacks and had two machetes. He said the man lunged at the soldiers when they told him he couldn't take his bags into the Carrousel du Louvre shopping mall.

"That's when he got the knife out and that's when he tried to stab the soldier," Lefebvre said.

The four soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker before opening fire, said Benoit Brulon, a spokesman for the military force that patrols Paris and its major tourist attractions.

The military patrols -- numbering about 3,500 soldiers in the Paris area -- were deployed after the January 2015 attacks on Paris' satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and reinforced after the November 2015 bomb-and-gun attacks that left 130 people dead at the city's Bataclan concert hall and other sites.

Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux praised the soldiers, saying that "to wear a uniform, as we can see in the propaganda of those who want to attack us, is to be a target."

One soldier suffered a slight scalp injury, officials said. Another soldier opened fire, gravely wounding the attacker in the stomach, said Police Chief Michel Cadot. "He is conscious and he was moving."

Checks of the man's two backpacks found they didn't contain explosives, Cadot said. He said a second person who was "acting suspiciously" also was arrested but appeared not to have been linked to the attack.

McDonald's worker Sanae Hadraoui, 32, was in the Louvre's restaurant complex when she heard the first gunshot, followed by another and then a several more.

"I hear a shot. Then a second shot. Then maybe two more. I hear people screaming, 'Evacuate! Evacuate!'" she said. "They told us to evacuate. I told my colleagues at the McDonald's. We went downstairs and then took the emergency exit."

Parisian Makram Chokri, who was shopping in the mall, described hearing a "boom, boom, boom over a few seconds. ... We thought it was an exercise at first, but, you know, you have a lot of scenarios going through your mind."

Police sealed off mall entrances near the Louvre and closed the area to vehicles, snarling traffic in Paris. Confused tourists were shooed away.

Eric Grau, a high school teacher chaperoning 52 students, said: "We were in one of the galleries and a voice came through the loudspeakers to alert us, saying there was an alert." He said the group was taken to safety in the African art gallery.

Speaking outside the Louvre, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said terrorism threatens all of the world's big cities and "there is not a single one escaping that menace."

Information for this article was contributed by Angela Charlton, Greg Keller, Samuel Petrequin, Alex Turnbull and Jeff Schaeffer of The Associated Press.

A Section on 02/04/2017