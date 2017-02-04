TODAY’S OTHER STATE DIVISION I GAMES

UALR men vs. Coastal Carolina

WHEN 6 p.m. WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock RECORDS UALR 12-10, 3-6 Sun Belt Conference; Coastal Carolina 10-12, 5-4 RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock TICKETS $17 (lower chairback), $13 (upper chairback), $7 (general admission)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Deondre Burns, 6-2, So. 7.5 2.9 G Marcus Johnson, Jr., 5-11, Sr. 14.6 3.0 F Stetson Billings, 6-5, Sr. 4.1 3.1 F Maurius Hill, 6-5, Sr. 9.9 5.2 F Oliver Black, 6-9, So. 4.1 3.4 COACH Wes Flanigan (12-10 in first season at UALR and overall) COASTAL CAROLINA POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jaylen Shaw, 6-1, Jr. 13.9 3.1 G Elijah Wilson, 6-4, Sr. 14.0 3.2 G Colton Ray-St Cyr, 6-5, Sr. 8.6 5.8 F Amidou Bamba, 6-8, Fr. 4.9 4.8 F Demario Beck, 6-8, Jr. 9.5 8.2 COACH Cliff Ellis (189-122 in 10th season at Coastal Carolina, 723-459 in 39th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR CC 72.0 Points for 71.8 69.5 Points against 72.5 +1.5 Rebound margin +5.1 +1.2 Turnover margin -2.2 45.2 FG pct. 41.6 35.2 3-pt. pct. 33.5 74.5 FT pct. 64.9 CHALK TALK UALR has lost three consecutive games for the first time since the last three games of Steve Shields’ final season. … The Trojans are tied with South Alabama for ninth place in the Sun Belt, one game behind Louisiana-Lafayette and Troy, and two games behind Coastal Carolina. … UALR has let its past three opponents shoot over its average field-goal percentage. … Coastal Carolina Coach Cliff Ellis coached Wes Flanigan for three seasons at Auburn. … Coastal Carolina attempts 25.8 three-pointers per game, second-most in the Sun Belt, but is ninth at 33.5 percent. The Chanticleers made 8 of 23 three-pointers in the first meeting between the teams.

— Troy Schulte

Arkansas St. men vs. Appalachian St.

WHEN 7 p.m. WHERE Convocation Center, Jonesboro RECORDS Arkansas State 16-6, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 6-14, 1-8 RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN3.com TICKETS $25 (Lower level adults), $22 (lower level seniors), $15 (lower level youth and groups of 15 or more), $10 (Upper level adults), $8 (upper level youth), $5 (upper level groups of 15 or more)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Donte Thomas, 6-4, Sr. 8.6 4.1 G Rashad Lindsey, 5-11, Jr. 10.5 3.3 G Devin Carter, 6-4, Sr. 16.6 3.5 G C.J. Foster, 6-2, Jr. 5.8 2.8 F Tamas Bruce, 6-7, Jr. 7.9 5.1 COACH Grant McCasland (16-6 in first season at ASU, 214-49 in eighth season overall) APPALACHIAN STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Emarius Logan, 6-2, So. 7.9 1.7 G Jake Babic, 6-3, Jr. 4.3 1.7 G Ronshad Shabazz, 6-5, So. 17.2 3.8 F Tyrell Johnson, 6-8, So. 7.4 3.9 F Griffin Kinney, 6-8, Jr. 9.5 6.0 COACH Jim Fox (27-47 in third season at Appalachian State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU APP. 75.0 Points for 75.1 68.6 Points against 75.5 +2.5 Rebound margin +1.5 +0.3 Turnover margin -1.0 47.7 FG pct. 42.3 40.3 3-pt. pct. 35.1 65.2 FT pct. 68.4 CHALK TALK ASU has won five games in a row, its longest Sun Belt winning streak since 2000-2001, to pull into a tie for first place in the Sun Belt with Georgia State and Georgia Southern. … Guard Connor Kern has received an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, ASU announced Friday. Kern, averaging 4.90 points per game, missed 20 games last year with a knee injury. He’s now a redshirt freshman. … Kelvin Robinson, a graduate of Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock and now a freshman guard at Appalachian State, was indefinitely suspended by Coach Jim Fox this week, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Robinson hasn’t played since Jan. 9 with a knee injury, and was averaging 8.0 points per game.

— Troy Schulte

Central Ark. men vs. SE Louisiana

WHEN 4 p.m. WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS Central Arkansas 5-18, 4-6 Southland Conference; Southeastern Louisiana 13-10, 6-4 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway TICKETS $12 (reserved), $10 (general admission adult), $8 (general admission child)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 19.9 3.6 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 14.9 7.1 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 13.3 6.7 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 3.1 2.7 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 4.6 3.3 COACH Russ Pennell (14-64 in third season at UCA, 125-133 in eighth season overall) SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Eddy Polanco, 6-3, Jr. 8.8 3.6 G Jab Singleton, 5-11, Sr. 4.5 1.4 G Marlain Veal, 5-9, So. 12.9 3.4 F Moses Greenwood, 6-8, So. 12.9 6.1 F Davon Hayes, 6-6, Jr. 13.1 4.0 COACH Jay Ladner (34-54 in third season at Southeastern Louisiana and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SELA 73.0 Points for 72.3 84.3 Points against 68.1 -2.9 Rebound margin +4.2 -3.1 Turnover margin -0.6 43.7 FG pct. 45.7 36.2 3-pt. pct. 38.4 73.7 FT pct. 69.4 CHALK TALK UCA snapped a five-game losing streak with a 107-97 victory over Northwestern State on Thursday night, its seventh time breaking 100 points against a Southland team since joining the league in 2006. … Jordan Howard had 33 points in the victory, his second 30-point game of the season and fifth of his career. … Southeastern Louisiana’s 13 victories tie its most since 2012. The Lions, who have won four of the last six games, lead the Southland in scoring defense (68.1 points allowed per game).

— Troy Schulte

UAPB men at Alabama State

WHEN 5 p.m. Central WHERE Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Ala. RECORDS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5-17, 4-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alabama State 5-16, 3-6

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Joe’Randle Toliver, 6-4, Jr. 6.7 2.7 G Kennedy McKinney, 6-3, Jr. 4.5 2.4 F Devin Berry, 6-8, Sr. 2.3 2.5 F Travon Harper, 6-8, Jr. 6.8 3.7 F Trent Steen, 6-8, Jr. 10.0 4.7 COACH George Ivory (72-174 in ninth season at UAPB and overall) ALABAMA STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Reginald Gee, 6-3, Fr. 8.6 3.1 G Rodney Simeon, 6-5, Jr. 11.8 3.7 G Torlof Thomas, 6-3, Sr. 7.4 2.5 F Tony Armstrong, 6-6, Sr. 11.0 6.6 F Amir Warnock, 6-9, Jr. 4.7 5.6 COACH Lewis Jackson (176-189 in 12th season at Alabama State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB ASU 62.6 Points for 63.1 73.2 Points against 73.0 -5.5 Rebound margin -1.1 -0.4 Turnover margin -2.0 40.0 FG pct. 38.0 32.1 3-PT. pct. 28.6 65.3 FT pct. 62.3 CHALK TALK UAPB leads Alabama State by one game in the SWAC standings and is one game behind four teams tied for third place. … The Golden Lions have lost two games in a row after being held to less than 60 points for the first time in SWAC games. … Jackson State shot 51.2 percent from the floor in a Monday victory over UAPB, which is letting conference teams shoot 46.1 percent. … Trent Steen has led UAPB in scoring in seven of nine SWAC games, averaging 14.6 points in those games. … UAPB has won three in a row against Alabama State, including a 71-63 victory on Jan. 7 in Pine Bluff.

— Troy Schulte

UALR women vs. Coastal Carolina

WHEN 4 p.m. WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock RECORDS UALR 16-6, 10-0 Sun Belt Conference; Coastal Carolina 9-11, 4-6 RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas TICKETS $17 (lower chairback), $13 (upper chairback), $7 (general admission)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 7.6 3.6 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 15.3 2.4 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 8.2 6.8 F Ronjanae DeGray, 6-0, So. 8.3 5.4 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 14.7 6.7 COACH Joe Foley (281-150 in 14th season at UALR, 734-260 in 30th season overall) COASTAL CAROLINA POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Kennedy Archer, 5-10, So. 9.7 2.6 G Ced Gibson, 5-7, Sr. 13.4 2.9 G Rachael Gregory, 5-11, Sr. 13.3 6.8 F Yasmin Miller, 6-1, Sr. 5.1 3.2 F Alexis Robinson, 5-10, Sr. 8.7 9.2 COACH Jaida Williams (48-63 in fourth season at Coastal Carolina and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR CC 61.8 Points for 63.8 56.4 Points against 64.0 +2.8 Rebound margin +0.2 +1.8 Turnover margin +2.5 42.6 FG pct. 38.0 28.9 3-pt. pct. 29.2 75.3 FT pct. 64.8 CHALK TALK UALR’s Thursday victory over Appalachian State was its 10th in a row and 400th in program history. … A victory today would tie UALR’s best start in the Sun Belt at 11-0, which the 2010-2011 team accomplished on its way to an NCAA Tournament appearance. … UALR’s run of nine consecutive games of scoring over 71 points ended Thursday, but it has shot over 50 percent, its average in Sun Belt games, in three consecutive games. … UALR won the first meeting, 74-66 on Jan. 5, after trailing 35-33 at halftime.

— Troy Schulte

Arkansas St. women vs. Appalachian St.

WHEN 3 p.m. WHERE Convocation Center, Jonesboro RECORDS Arkansas State 5-17, 3-7 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 8-13, 3-7 RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN3.com TICKETS $7 (adults), $6 (youth), $5 (groups of 15 or more)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brittany Fowler, 5-8, Sr. 8.3 2.3 G Starr Taylor, 5-6, Fr. 6.6 2.7 G Dominique Oliver, 5-6, Sr. 10.8 3.7 G Tahlon Hopkins, 5-11, Fr. 9.2 5.2 F Ogo Obinabo, 6-2, Jr. 2.8 3.2 COACH Brian Boyer (304-246 in 18th season at Arkansas State and overall) APPALACHIAN STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Bria Carter, 6-0, Sr. 6.8 6.1 G Joi Jones, 5-6, Sr. 13.5 4.9 G Q Murray, 5-8, So. 9.6 2.4 F Madi Story, 5-10, Jr. 12.2 6.2 F Ashley Bassett-Smith, 6-2, Sr. 6.2 4.8 COACH Angel Elderkin (32-49 in third season at Appalachian State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU APP 60.7 Points for 61.9 71.6 Points against 65.9 -7.3 Rebound margin +1.0 -1.0 Turnover margin -0.8 36.2 FG pct. 37.0 35.4 3-pt. pct. 28.0 66.1 FT pct. 67.4 CHALK TALK ASU snapped a three-game losing streak with a 60-52 victory over Coastal Carolina on Thursday night. A victory today would give it consecutive victories for the first time this season. … ASU freshman Madison Heckert had a season-high 14 points in 15 minutes in Thursday’s victory. … Appalachian State beat ASU 76-50 on Jan. 5 in Boone, N.C., ASU’s worst loss to a Sun Belt team since a 93-49 loss to Middle Tennessee in 2013. … A loss would tie the most in a season for ASU in Brian Boyer’s 18 seasons as coach. The Red Wolves also lost 18 games in 2003, 2010 and 2012.

— Troy Schulte

Central Ark. women vs. SE Louisiana

WHEN 2 p.m. WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS Central Arkansas 16-4, 8-2 Southland Conference; Southeastern Louisiana 4-17, 2-8 INTERNET ucasports.com TICKETS $12 (reserved), $10 (general admission adult), $8 (general admission child)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Maggie Proffitt, 5-7, Sr. 14.3 3.2 G Brianna Mullins, 5-6, Sr. 7.9 4.7 G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Fr. 2.2 2.1 F Raquel Logan, 6-1, Sr. 6.6 6.5 F Taylor Baudoin, 5-11, Jr. 10.4 5.2 COACH Sandra Rushing (94-49 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 497-304 in 28th season overall) SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ashailee Brailey, 5-7, So. 5.8 2.3 G Charliee Dugas, 5-8, Fr. 10.1 3.2 G Tyler Morrison, 5-5, Fr. 6.0 5.5 G Taylin Underwood, 5-7, Jr. 17.5 4.3 F Chey Stewart, 6-1, Sr. 5.8 3.5 COACH Yolanda Moore (15-64 in third season at Southeastern Louisiana and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SELA 68.2 Points for 62.8 52.6 Points against 81.9 +5.9 Rebound margin -12.6 +2.7 Turnover margin -2.3 47.0 FG pct. 36.7 34.3 3-pt. pct. 31.0 70.5 FT pct. 68.4 CHALK TALK UCA’s 72-49 victory at McNeese State on Tuesday was its seventh in a row, six of which came when it held its opponent to 52 points or less. … The Sugar Bears are tied with Lamar in the Southland standings and trail Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian by a half-game for first place. … Maggie Proffitt made a season-high six three-pointers in Tuesday’s victory at McNeese State. … UCA is leading the Southland in field goal percentage (47.0 percent) and field goal percentage defense (35.1).

— Troy Schulte

UAPB women at Alabama State

WHEN 3 p.m. Central WHERE Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Ala. RECORDS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7-13, 4-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alabama State 8-11, 7-2

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Destiny Brewton, 5-7, Jr. 9.7 2.9 G Ajia Richardson, 5-5, Jr. 4.0 1.8 G Erin Boothe, 5-5, Jr. 2.9 1.6 F Niya Head, 5-10, Sr. 10.5 5.6 F Shawntayla Harris, 6-0, So. 6.1 6.4 COACH Nate Kilbert (39-100 in fifth season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 161-299 in 16th season overall) ALABAMA STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Danielle Clark, 5-9, Sr. 3.2 1.2 G Elisiah Jones, 5-6, So. 2.3 2.1 F Britney Wright, 5-10, Sr. 16.8 6.8 F Kayla Stephens, 6-1, Jr. 3.3 2.8 C Tatyana Calhoun, 6-3, So. 5.2 4.3 COACH Freda Freeman-Jackson (283-270 in 19th season at Alabama State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB ASU 55.7 Points for 59.2 65.9 Points against 69.2 -4.7 Rebound margin +1.8 -1.5 Turnover margin -4.4 34.7 FG pct. 34.8 23.0 3-pt. pct. 22.1 63.0 FT pct. 72.6 CHALK TALK UAPB has already beaten one of the two teams tied for first in the SWAC, as it will take on the other today. Alabama State has won seven of eight games is tied for first with Texas Southern. … UAPB has won three of its last four games, its best stretch of the season, after beating Jackson State on Monday night 78-71, its highest point total of the year. … Alabama State beat UAPB, 74-62, on Jan. 7 in Pine Bluff. … Ajia Richardson had a season-high 16 points in Monday’s victory.