Trump meets with execs after Uber chief backs out

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump met with 17 business leaders Friday at the White House, and some in attendance had planned to press him on his executive order upending the country's refugee program.

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a statement ahead of the meeting that he and others "will express our objections to the recent executive order on immigration and offer suggestions for changes to the policy."

The divisive policy prompted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to quit the President's Strategic and Policy Forum on Thursday night, according to an internal memo.

Kalanick wrote to his employees that he'd spoken with Trump on Thursday to "let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that."

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

Disney CEO Bob Iger didn't attend either; he was at a company board meeting in California, a Disney spokesman said.

Led by Stephen Schwarzman, chairman and chief executive of the private-equity group Blackstone, the council includes the leaders of Wal-Mart, JPMorgan, the Cleveland Clinic and Pepsi, among others.

Vice President Mike Pence and many top White House aides joined Trump to welcome the panel.

Schwarzman said at the beginning of the forum that its purpose is to "advise the government on the areas where we could do things a lot better in our country, for all Americans."

"We are going to cover the immigration thing, we are going to cover regulatory relief, we are going to cover tax and trade, women in the work place, infrastructure," Schwarzman said.

Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Wal-Mart Stores Inc., said in a statement that the meeting "offered an important opportunity to discuss the economy and job creation."

"The dialogue with President Trump was constructive and candid, ranging widely," he said. "I was proud to share how we work to make life better for our customers in ways that also create opportunities for our associates and our communities. I look forward to continued discussions with the administration, consistent with our longstanding belief that it's always better to be engaged in trying to shape solutions than sitting on the sidelines."

Public outcry about Trump -- specifically about his executive order suspending the country's refugee program and halting other aspects of immigration -- has put some business leaders in an uncomfortable spot.

Uber, a ride-hailing company popular in urban, largely Democratic areas, has been buffeted all week by boycott campaigns that began when people perceived it as trying to break a taxi strike to and from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport that was in response to the executive order.

Kalanick condemned the executive order and has contributed to relief groups, but calls for a boycott continued. One woman urging boycotts for all companies tied to Trump said only total resignation from the Trump business forum would satisfy her.

"This is not a 'seat-at-the-table' moment. This is a flip-the-table moment," said Shannon Coulter, one of the organizers of the anti-Trump social media campaign Grab Your Wallet.

Later Friday, Trump began his long-promised redo of banking rules that were rushed into law after the nation's economic crisis, pledging further action to free big banks from restrictions.

He directed his Treasury secretary to review the complex 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which was signed by President Barack Obama to overhaul regulations after the financial and housing crisis of the past decade. It aimed to restrain banks from misdeeds that many blamed for the crisis.

While the order on Dodd-Frank, named after its Democratic sponsors, won't have an immediate impact, Trump's intent is clear. The law has been a disaster in restricting banks' activities, he said earlier this week. "We're going to be doing a big number on Dodd-Frank."

During the meeting with business leaders, Trump said, "Frankly I have so many people, friends of mine that have nice businesses that can't borrow money. They just can't get any money because the banks just won't let 'em borrow because of the rules and regulations of Dodd-Frank."

Those regulations unnecessarily cramp the U.S. economy and job creation, he said. But many Democrats see it differently, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was behind the formation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, formed as part of the Dodd-Frank law.

"Donald Trump talked a big game about Wall Street during his campaign -- but as president, we're finding out whose side he's really on," Warren said in a statement. "The Wall Street bankers and lobbyists whose greed and recklessness nearly destroyed this country may be toasting each other with champagne, but the American people have not forgotten the 2008 financial crisis -- and they will not forget what happened today."

Separately, Nordstrom said it will stop selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.

The Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter's brand. Neiman Marcus may be the next one to pull back on the label, as the branded jewelry was nowhere to be seen on the upscale retailer's website as of Friday.

"We've said all along we make buying decisions based on performance," Nordstrom said in an emailed statement. "We've got thousands of brands -- more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business."

Nordstrom said that each year the chain cuts about 10 percent and refreshes its assortment with about the same amount.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin, Bernard Condon, Tom Krisher, Dee-Ann Durbin, Marcy Gordon and Anne D'Innocenzio of The Associated Press and by staff members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Section on 02/04/2017