Westbrook lifts Thunder

THUNDER 114, GRIZZLIES 102

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and had a triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Memphis Grizzlies 114-102 on Friday night.

Westbrook also had 13 rebounds and 12 assists. It was his 25th triple-double this season and the 62nd of his career. His season total is the most in the NBA since Wilt Chamberlain had 31 during the 1967-68 season.

Steven Adams had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Joffrey Lauvergne scored a season-high 16 points and Anthony Morrow added 15 points for the Thunder, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Marc Gasol scored 31 points, Mike Conley had 18 and Zach Randolph added 16 for the Grizzlies, who shot 48 percent overall but just 3 of 19 on three-pointers.

The Thunder closed the first half strong to lead 58-48 at the break. Westbrook had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds at halftime. Conley had 13 points for the Grizzlies.

Westbrook got his 10th assist on Victor Oladipo's layup with 7:28 left in the third quarter, and he had nine rebounds when he sat for a rest late in the period. While he was out, Memphis took advantage. Conley's bank shot with 2.3 seconds left in the third gave the Grizzlies an 82-80 lead heading into the fourth.

Westbrook clinched the triple-double on a rebound with 6:49 remaining, but the Thunder still trailed. His three-pointer with about two minutes to go put the Thunder ahead 105-102. He drained another three with 1:25 left to push the lead to six, and Oklahoma City controlled the game from there.

In other NBA games Friday, Serge Ibaka scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Evan Fournier added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 102-94. It was the second time in less than a week that the struggling Magic have defeated Toronto. And like Sunday's victory, this one was close throughout and wasn't decided until late. Ibaka made a 13-foot pull-up jumper inside late to give the Magic a 95-89 advantage to seal the victory. ... Paul George scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Jeff Teague had 24 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 106-97. Myles Turner and Al Jefferson each added 11 points for the Pacers, who have won five consecutive games. Brook Lopez scored 23 points, Sean Kilpatrick had 18 and Joe Harris added 15 for the Nets, who have dropped eight consecutive and 11 in a row at home. ... Marcus Morris scored a career-high 36 points, and the Detroit Pistons held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108. Jon Leuer added a career-high 24 points for Detroit, which won despite 5-for-20 shooting from its starting backcourt of Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Morris scored 13 of his points in the third quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, and Andrew Wiggins added 21 points. ... James Harden had 42 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to rally the Houston Rockets past the Chicago Bulls 121-117 in overtime. Harden hit a step-back jumper over Paul Zipser with 36.1 seconds remaining in the extra period and was fouled. He made the free throw to give the Rockets a two-point lead they never relinquished. After losing to Atlanta on Thursday night, the Rockets improved to 12-1 this season in the second of back-to-back games. ... Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and the surging Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-107 for their sixth consecutive victory. Al Horford added 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Celtics. Thomas logged his 34th consecutive game with 20 or more points and is six shy of John Havlicek's franchise-record streak.

Sports on 02/04/2017