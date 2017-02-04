Young PG duel generates buzz

SEATTLE -- Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball have faced off on the court only once in a game, and that was an all-star showcase that was more about making highlights than competitiveness.

That's why there is so much anticipation for their matchup tonight when Ball's No. 11 UCLA team takes on Fultz's Washington squad. They are two of the best freshmen in the country and will be showcased as such.

It's a prime-time game on the West Coast and expected to be Washington's first sellout in nearly five seasons. More than 20 NBA scouts are expected to watch two players who are projected as potential No. 1 picks in this year's NBA Draft.

"I worry more about the team, and I think if I do that it takes care of itself," Fultz said of the matchup. "That's mostly what I do with everything that goes on. I don't ever worry about myself."

Fultz is the top scoring freshman in the country at more than 23 points per game, while Ball is averaging nearly 15 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists per game. The scouts are drawn to the opportunity to see them both together -- even with UCLA at 7-3 and Washington at 2-8 in Pac-12 play.

"He's a great player. It will be a good challenge," Ball said after UCLA's victory over Washington State on Wednesday. "He's a scorer, and I try to get my teammates involved."

For all the ways Fultz and Ball are lumped together -- their age, their conference, their positions -- they are very different players. Fultz is primarily a scorer who is asked to play point guard because he is better with the ball in his hands. Ball is the engine that makes the No. 2 scoring offense in the country run. He's more of a distributor.

They are two examples of how the same position can be played at the highest level.

"They both do a lot to help their teams," Washington Coach Lorenzo Romar said. "Not just scoring, not just passing. They both rebound, they are both really active getting their hands on balls, getting steals, that type of thing."

Ball's arrival turned UCLA back into a national title contender. Along with fellow freshman T.J. Leaf, Ball changed how UCLA functions offensively, turning the Bruins into an up-tempo, high-scoring show. The Bruins have scored at least 80 points in eight of 10 conference games, and their lowest point output of the season was 74 points in a victory over Texas A&M.

"The last time I saw something like this was Magic Johnson with the Lakers," Romar said of Ball's arrival. "They had players. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was on the team. They had some other players. They get Magic Johnson and within a year, it's 'Showtime.' And guys are passing the ball and chest-bumping, and that's what Lonzo Ball has brought to that team. In one year, it's just changed."

