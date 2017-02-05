Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, February 05, 2017, 9:45 p.m.

Pats pull of biggest Super Bowl comeback

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:31 p.m.

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman makes a catch as Atlanta Falcons' Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal defend, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman makes a catch as Atlanta Falcons' Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal defend, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Tom Brady has a record fifth Super Bowl win for a quarterback after the biggest comeback in the game's history, and one of the greatest catches.

James White ran 2 yards for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, and the Patriots came back from 25 points down for a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

The Patriots drove to the tying score with help from a unbelievable catch by Julian Edelman, who somehow kept the ball off the turf on a diving grab of a tipped pass that bounced off a defender's shoe.

James White ran 1 yard for a touchdown, and Brady's 2-point conversion pass to Danny Amendola tied the score at 28-all with 57 seconds left.

The Falcons, who lost again in their second Super Bowl, led 28-3 in the third quarter after Matt Ryan's second touchdown pass. Robert Alford had an 82-yard interception return in the first half.

