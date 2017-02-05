Another Henry ready to be a Hog

When Pulaski Academy's Hayden Henry announced his decision to accept a "blue shirt" offer from Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema, it ensured a third Henry would play football for the Razorbacks.

Henry is the son of former Hogs offensive lineman Mark Henry, who lettered in 1988-1991 and earned All-Southwest Conference honors as a senior, and is the brother of former Razorbacks All-American tight end Hunter Henry, who just completed his rookie season with the San Diego Chargers.

The ties to Arkansas run beyond the football field. Hayden's mother, Jenny, also attended Arkansas and her father, Skip Coffman, played basketball for the Hogs, lettering in 1962-1963 .

Hunter was highly recruited and was rated the No. 1 tight end in the nation as a high school senior. The youngest Henry, Hudson is promising sophomore tight end at Pulaski Academy who is already getting looks from colleges.

A "blue shirt" offer is where the prospect plays in the fall and is put on scholarship the first day of the fall semester or in January and counts toward the following year's recruiting class.

"I really think Hayden is really going to surprise some people when he gets up to Fayetteville ," Mark Henry said. "I think Hayden grew a little later than my other two boys. So he hasn't been on the recruiting radar as much as the other two. He's really grown into himself and made a name for himself."

Hayden was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Defensive Player of the Year after recording 93 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles, 4 onside kick recoveries and 16 pass breakups at safety.

The Hogs are recruiting him as an outside linebacker, a position Mark said he thinks is a good fit.

"I think that's a really good position for him," Mark said. "It will put him closer to the line of scrimmage. I think his real strength is getting to the ball and making plays."

Henry, 6-2, 215 pounds, 4.67 seconds in the 40-yard dash, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Navy, Air Force, Central Arkansas, Missouri State, Dartmouth, Ouachita Baptist and Harding. As a junior, he recorded 89 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

Hunter Henry recorded 36 receptions for 478 yards and 8 touchdowns with the Chargers this season. His eight scores were tied for the most by a tight end on the season and were the ninth-most in the NFL.

Hunter admits to being troubled by the lack of early recruiting interest for his brother.

"Hayden's recruiting process was a lot different than mine," Hunter said. "It kind of bugged me this past year that Hayden really wasn't recruited [like] I felt like he should have. He was a late developer, and he kind of developed into his own this past year."

"When I went to watch him play, I was like, 'Wow. Hayden is special.' He really was. I've seen a lot of good players, and my brother is a very, very special player."

There's no doubt in Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley's mind that Hayden can play at the high Division I level.

"He's a player. He's a freaking player and he does everything well," Kelley said. "He tackles well, he's physical, he defends the pass well. He's got good ball skills. When the ball is in the air, he judges it well."

Mark Henry said he sees Hayden as a throwback-type of player.

"If I had to identify what really sets Hayden apart, it is probably his toughness. He is really a hard-nosed, old-school football player," Mark Henry said.

Hunter said his brother is a winner.

"He's won three state championships in high school," Hunter said. "You can't get much better than that."

Hayden has been a playmaker since his youth football days, Hunter said.

"You can't train that sometimes," Hunter said. "He's just a football player and he's always been like that. He always loved to hit people. He's always loved to deliver that hit and he's instinctive, too. He's very smart and he's able to read things and when he sees it, he reacts."

The Henry family is ecstatic that Hayden will be in Fayetteville.

"The University of Arkansas means a lot to us personally," Mark Henry said. "It means a lot to our family and for Hayden to have the opportunity to go up there and continue that and make a name for himself, we're thrilled to death."

