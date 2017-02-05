Barbershop group to offer singing valentines

They may not wear the red-and-white striped coats or straw hats of days past, but they still sing that four-part harmony. They are the members of Acapella Rising, central Arkansas’ chapter of the nonprofit Barbershop Harmony Society.

Chorus members have been rehearsing diligently every week as they prepare to offer singing valentines for Valentine’s Day. The singers rehearse at 7 p.m. each Monday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sherwood; visitors and prospective members are always welcome.

Terry Mercing of Mayflower, president of the local chapter’s board of directors, said when a person orders a Singing Valentine, a barbershop quartet will deliver a romantic song, a small box of candy and a card to the person and location of his or her choice.

“We’re nondenominational,” said Max Nelson of Maumelle, a board member and vice president of marketing for Acapella Rising. “We deliver to both women and men.”

Mercing said a quartet goes to the honoree’s workplace or home, sings one song and presents the recipient with a card and a small box of candy.

“We used to deliver roses, but that became too expensive,” he said

“We dress appropriately, walk up to her [or him] and tell her someone has sent her a singing valentine,” he said. “The song is often ‘Let Me Call You Sweetheart’ or ‘Heart of My Heart,’ which is the chorus of ‘The Story of the Rose.’ We can sing other songs if requested.

“We sing the song, standing in a semicircle, about 6 to 8 inches from her face,” Mercing said. “Then we take a photo afterward.

“We used to carry a Polaroid with us; now we use our phone and email [the picture] to her [or him],” Mercing said, smiling.

“We will deliver most of the singing valentines on [Feb. 14], which is Valentine’s Day,” he said. “We’ll deliver some on [Feb. 13], too, and maybe even on [Feb.12] if requested.”

Mercing, who is a member of the quartet Just in Time, said the quartets sing four-part harmony.

“We have two original quartets and will put together one or two more depending on the orders we receive,” he said. “Members of the quartets are all chapter members.

“There is a lot involved in doing this, but in the end, it is a very neat experience.”

Mercing said the singers mainly deliver the valentines in Pulaski County but have gone to surrounding counties as well.

“It just depends on how many quartets we have and how many orders we receive,” he said.

“We take orders online (www.acapellarising.com) or on the phone at

(501) 791-SING,” said Mercing, who sings bass. “You can request a couple of songs, but it will cost you a little more.”

The cost for a Singing Valentine starts at $50. Proceeds from this fundraiser are used to sponsor a daylong music clinic for high school boys, as well as to help with expenses related to performances the chorus presents annually.

Information about the singing valentines is also available on the Acapella Rising Facebook page.

Mercing, who is a certified public accountant and has been involved in

barbershop-quartet-style music for 44 years, recalled a story about delivering a singing valentine.

“Many years ago, I remember delivering one to the Pulaski County administration building,” he said. “We were to deliver it to the supervisor, who sat in the middle of the room, with all of her co-workers sitting around her. By the time we finally reached her and she finally consented to let us sing, she was bawling her eyes out.

“Sometimes that happens. … Sometimes it doesn’t,” he said. “I would say 90 to 95 percent of the time, it’s a very positive experience for everyone.”

Mercing said the barbershop chorus in central Arkansas “was small when I first got involved. Then it grew over the years, but it shrank when the economy bottomed out. It is on the upswing again.

“One year ago, when we competed in the regional competition, we had 19 onstage in Dallas. This past year, we had 32 onstage. We just added a new member recently.”

Nelson, who is among the newest members of Acapella Rising, said, “We are growing in quality as well as quantity. I joined about eight months ago. I had sung in high school and college in madrigals, but I had never done barbershop until now; it’s very different.”

Nelson moved to Maumelle from Fort Lauderdale, Florida; he does marketing and research for USAble Life in Little Rock.

David Stafford of Mayflower is also a board member of Acapella Rising; he is vice president of music for the chorus. He has been involved in barbershop music since 1991.

“I almost always have a quartet singing valentines on Valentine’s Day,” he said. “One year a few years ago, we had a mixed quartet where my daughter, Kim, sang tenor.”

Stafford, who is a senior communications technician for Union Pacific Railroad, is also a member of Southwind, which is a senior quartet for chorus members 55 and older.

“We formed to participate in the Southwestern District Seniors Quartet Contest,” he said. “As winners of the contest last year, we have mostly

done promotional ads for Acapella Rising. We mostly sing chorus repertoire.”

Several other men from the River Valley & Ozark Edition coverage area are members of Acapella Rising. They include Tim Copeland of Greenbrier,

who sings baritone in the quartet Just in Time; and Wayne Thomas and Jeffery Nash, both of Maumelle.

Members of Acapella Rising will sing the national anthem at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s

Trojans’ basketball game at 6 p.m. Feb 25 at the Jack Stephens Center at UALR.

Public performances are also scheduled for Aug. 19 for the annual Acapella Rising Show at the Pulaski Technical College Center for Humanities and Arts in North Little Rock; Dec. 9 for the annual Christmas show with the Top of the Rock Chorus, the Little Rock Chapter of Sweet Adelines International, at Pulaski Tech; and Dec. 10 for a Christmas show at Hot Springs Village.

Members of the chorus will compete in the District of Champions competition, sponsored by the Southwestern District of the Barbershop Harmony Society, on Oct. 6 and 7 in Dallas. The group won a “most improved chorus” award in 2016.

Acapella Rising is a new version of what since the 1970s has been known as the Diamond State Chorus, an all-male barbershop chorus. It was chartered in 1955 as the Central Arkansas Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America Inc. (SPEBSQSA), which is now known as the Barbershop Harmony Society — a nonprofit men’s singing group in America with more than 34,000 members.