Barbershop harmony group to offer singing valentines

Members of Acapella Rising, central Arkansas’ chapter of the nonprofit Barbershop Harmony Society, want to give your valentine the gift of a song.

Dr. Daron Praetzel of Hot Springs, musical director, said the chorus is offering those in the Little Rock area the opportunity to order a barbershop quartet to deliver a romantic song, a card and a small box of candy to the person and location of their choice as a chorus fundraiser for Valentine’s Day.

The singing valentines will be delivered Feb. 13 and 14, which is Valentine’s Day. Orders might also be delivered Feb. 12, depending on requests. The quartets will deliver

the singing valentines to both women and men, mainly in Pulaski County and surrounding areas, depending on requests.

The cost for a singing valentine starts at $50. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to sponsor a daylong music clinic for high school boys, as well as to help with expenses related to performances the chorus presents annually.

Orders will be accepted online at www.acapellarising.com, by phone at (501) 791-SING (7464) or on Facebook.

Praetzel, who is an oral maxillofacial surgeon in Hot Springs, has been the director of the central-Arkansas chorus for a year.

“I have directed other groups around the country, but this is my first time to direct in Arkansas,” he said. Praetzel is a colonel in the Air Force Reserve at the Little Rock Air Force Base. He served on active duty for 13 years and was deployed to humanitarian medical missions in Honduras and Ecuador, and he served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom to treat face trauma that was a result of war.

“I’ve done barbershop singing for 30 years,” he said. “I grew up with it. I sang a cappella (without instrumental accompaniment) with my brothers in Pennsylvania … around Erie and Pittsburgh.

“I have three brothers, including my twin brother, Aaron, and two sisters,” he said. “Robert is my father, who got us all into the a cappella world. I competed in the international competition several times with my brothers and in other combinations.”

Praetzel said he has brought in coaches from New York City and Columbus, Ohio, to work with the chorus.

“We were the most improved chorus in Dallas last year,” he said. “We were just inches away from being named the highest-ranking chorus. This is a leap forward for the chorus.”

Acapella Rising competes in the District of Champions competition, sponsored by the Southwestern District of the Barbershop Harmony Society in Dallas, Texas.

Praetzel’s 12-year-old son, Austin, is also a member of the chorus, along with his friend Evan Estes, who is also 12.

“They sing with the chorus,” Praetzel said. “They normally stand in the front row. It’s great to know Austin likes it as much as I do.”

Praetzel has two other children — Jacob, 16, and Sheyla, 10.

Members of Acapella Rising rehearse at 7 p.m. each Monday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sherwood; visitors and prospective members are always welcome.

Praetzel said Acapella Rising is “a great organization for those who know how to sing or even those who want to learn and be part of a great singing organization.

“They are making incredible progress, which results in great music.”

Members of the chorus will sing the national anthem at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Trojans’ basketball game at 6 p.m. Feb 25 at the Jack Stephens Center at UALR.

Public performances are also scheduled Aug. 19 for the annual Acapella Rising Show at the Pulaski Technical College Center for Humanities and Arts in North Little Rock; Dec. 9 for the annual Christmas show with the Top of the Rock Chorus, which is the Little Rock Chapter of Sweet Adelines International, at Pulaski Tech; and Dec. 10 for a Christmas show in Hot Springs Village.

Members of the chorus will compete in the District of Champions competition, sponsored by the Southwestern District of the Barbershop Harmony Society, on Oct. 6 and 7 in Dallas. The group won a “most improved chorus” award in 2016.

Acapella Rising is a new version of what since the 1970s has been known as the Diamond State Chorus, an all-male barbershop chorus. It was chartered in 1955 as the Central Arkansas Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America Inc. (SPEBSQSA), which is now known as the Barbershop Harmony Society — a nonprofit men’s singing group in America with more than 34,000 members.