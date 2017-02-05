The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1424 Wolfe St., residence, Cody Mayes, 4 p.m. Jan. 24, property valued at $801.

72204

• 1302 S. Tyler St., residence, Gideon Butterwick, 4:15 p.m. Jan. 21, cash totaling $20, property valued at $800.

• 4218 W. 25th St., residence, Britanye Williams, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $250.

• 10815 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, Kim Dunahay, 1:30 a.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $501.

• 4 Point O Woods Dr., residence, Fernando Morales, 7 a.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $1,800.

• 3814 Zion St., residence, Craig Gaynor, 3:42 p.m. Jan. 24, property valued at $150.

• 4206 Ludwig St., residence, Stephanie Surratt, 11:20 p.m. Jan. 25, property value unknown.

72205

• 1001 Breckenridge Dr., residence, Kimberly Clinger, 6 a.m. Jan. 24, property value unknown.

• 2123 Labette Manor Dr., residence, Jario Larios, 2 p.m. Jan. 24, property valued at $11,300.

• 9320 Cloverhill Rd., residence, Aaron Edens, 7 a.m. Jan. 25, property valued at $50.

• 810 N. Buchanan St., residence, Jessica Mylonas, 10 p.m. Jan. 26, property valued at $530.

72207

• 1616 N. Bryant St., residence, Davionne Dean, 8 p.m. Jan. 23, cash totaling $20, property valued at $1,001.

72209

• 8110 Stanton Rd., residence, Emily Cortez, 5 p.m. Jan. 3, property value unknown.

• 43 Warren Dr., business, Jose Ramirez, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21, cash totaling $4, property value unknown.

• 22 Wellford Dr., residence, Nicole Fairmon, 9:45 a.m. Jan. 22, cash totaling $100, property valued at $578.

• 6605 Tulip Rd., residence, Demetria Lawson, 2 p.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $750.

• 7709 Burnelle Dr., residence, Wade Collins, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 23, cash totaling $400, property valued at $19,988.

• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Ray Burch, 10:34 a.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $500.

• 5913 Drexel Ave., residence, Cora Strong, 6:28 p.m. Jan. 23, property value unknown.

• 9801 Comstock Rd., residence, Lynette Hall, 6:30 a.m. Jan. 24, property value unknown.

• 7501 Enmar Dr., business, Doug Russenberger, 2:12 a.m. Jan. 25, property valued at $100.

• 7115 Yarberry Lane, residence, Tiffany Holloway, 7 a.m. Jan. 25, property valued at $250.

• 9001 Tedburn Circle, residence, Tonji Mackey, 11:59 a.m. Jan. 25, property value unknown.

• 9916 Ramona Dr., residence, Julio Francisco, 8:40 a.m. Jan. 27, property valued at $900.

72103

• 11500 Chicot Rd., residence, Darius Fuller, 9 p.m. Jan. 28, property value unknown.

72210

• 134 Congressional Dr., residence, Felicia Jacobs, 1:20 p.m. Jan. 23, property value unknown.

• 7 Southern Hills Circle, residence, Lekese Henry, 7 a.m. Jan. 27, cash totaling $200, property valued at $13,210.

72211

• 500 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Mellisa Witcher, 7:55 p.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $101.

• 11401 Financial Centre Pkwy., business, Brittni Phillips, 5 a.m. Jan. 23, property value unknown.

• 10721 Kanis Rd., business, Len Falcone, 12:38 a.m. Jan. 26, cash totaling $901.

• 501 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Keona Odom, 12:20 a.m. Jan. 27, property valued at $1,649.

• 13025 Lorena Ave., residence, Adam Darrough, 3:40 p.m. Jan. 28, property value unknown.

• 500 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Alejandro Morales, 8 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $1,005.

72212

• 2020 Hinson Loop Rd., residence, Jacob Bowman, 10:50 a.m. Jan. 27, property valued at $1,061.

• 2020 Hinson Loop Rd., business, Jeff McDaniel, 12:45 p.m. Jan. 27, cash totaling $500, property valued at $2,801.

72223

• 11810 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Siyana Nelson, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 27, cash totaling $15, property valued at $4,021.

72227

• 13 Abby Lane, residence, Jesse Crossland, 10:06 p.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $11,761.

• 1221 Reservoir Rd., business, Rebekah Adams, 10:20 p.m. Jan. 28, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 425 N. Gum St., residence, Paul O'Hara, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21, property valued at $22,000.

• 1009 E. 2nd St., residence, Donald Williams, 3 p.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $250.

• 1615 N. Poplar St., residence, Lacarol Dobbins, 7:20 p.m. Jan. 27, property valued at $1,050.

72116

• 2701 Justin Matthews Dr., residence, James Finch, 9 a.m. Jan. 27, property valued at $720.

72117

• 6510 Pioneer Rd., residence, Marques Clingmon, 6:45 a.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $600.

• 801 Eureka Gardens Rd., business, unknown, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 25, cash totaling $10.

72118

• 304 W. 50th St., residence, Tracy Scroggins, 9:15 a.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $35.

• 4711 N. Gum St., residence, Mallory Davis, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $115.

• 4700 Lynn Lane, Apt. D, residence, Rodney Medcalf, 7:15 a.m. Jan. 23, cash totaling $100, property valued at $976.

• 1924 Broken Arrow Dr., residence, Lanetra Griffin, 8 a.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $1,300.

• 3511 Nixon Rd., residence, Elizabeth Berumen, 7:30 a.m. Jan. 25, cash totaling $18, property valued at $1,410.

• 700 W. 58th St., residence, Anita Shelton, 10:54 a.m. Jan. 26, property valued at $1,480.

• 522 W. 50th St., residence, Tywana Smith, 6:58 p.m. Jan. 26, cash totaling $70, property valued at $525.

72120

• 7129 John F. Kennedy Blvd., business, unknown, 3:53 a.m. Jan. 24, property value unknown.

