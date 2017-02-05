COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Feb. 5

Art Exhibit and Reception

RUSSELLVILLE — Brenda Morgan is the featured artist for February in the gallery at the River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St. An opening reception will take place from 1-3 p.m. today at the gallery. Morgan has shown work in many fine-art shows over the years in Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as in miniature shows throughout the U.S. She lives outside Dardanelle with her husband, Sam, and son, Matthew. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-2452.

Feb. 8

UCA Symphonic Band Concert

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Symphonic Band, under the direction of Brantley Douglas, will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall at UCA. The band will recognize chapters of Kappa Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Sigma fraternities for 50 years of service at UCA, with members and alumni from the fraternities joining the band in playing “Rondo Jubiloso,” by John Zdechilk. The band will also play pieces by Lamont Down, Leonard Bernstein, J.S. Bach, Percy Grainger and Norman Dello Joio. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Douglas at (501) 450-5022 or bdouglas@uca.edu.

Feb. 9

Russellville Recreation and Parks Commission Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Commission will meet at noon in a new location — the first-floor Conference Room at City Hall.

Feb. 10-12

Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — There will be a Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Feb. 12 at Petit Jean State Park. Enjoy historic Mather Lodge on Petit Jean Mountain, and be treated to a romantic weekend. Activities such as guided trail hikes are geared toward couples. The meeting place will be announced. Contact the park for a schedule. For more information, call (501) 727-5441 or visit petitjean@arkansas.com.

Feb. 4

Spaghetti and Sausage Dinner

NEW DIXIE — St. Boniface Catholic Church will have a spaghetti and sausage dinner from 4-7:30 p.m. in St. Boniface Hall. The dinner will feature homemade rolls and peach cobbler. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 may eat free with a parent. The public is invited. For carryout meals, call (501) 759-2896 after 3:30 p.m.

Second Saturday Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Second Saturday Bingo will take place at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. Play will begin with Quickfire games at 5:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand with homemade desserts.

Valentine’s Day Craft for Kids

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will offer a Valentine’s Day craft session for kids at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

Polar Plunge

GREENBRIER — The sixth annual Polar Plunge, hosted by Special Olympics of Arkansas, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Woolly Hollow State Park Swim Beach. Take the Plunge to support Special Olympics of Arkansas. For more information, call the park at (501) 679-2098 or visit woollyhollow@arkansas.com.

ONGOING

Adult Summer Softball Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will register teams for its Summer Adult Softball League from Feb. 27 through 5 p.m. March 10. Teams that register must pay the entry fee and submit an entry form and a team roster. Forms are available in the Recreation and Parks Department Office and online at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Conway County Library Bookmobile

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., now has its bookmobile running routes with a restocked collection on board. For the bookmobile’s schedule, visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit the library’s Facebook page.

Pope County Master Gardener Training

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will offer a 40-hour training course on April 11, 13, 18, 20 and 25 at the Pope County Cooperative Extension Service office. The deadline to register is March 20. For more information or to request an application, call the Extension Service office at (479) 968-7098. For an online generic application, go to uaex.edu, and click on “yard and garden.”

Conway Women’s Chorus Open Rehearsals

CONWAY — The Conway Women’s Chorus will continue open rehearsals for the spring semester at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 14 at the Faulkner Academy of Arts, 2201 Washington Ave. New members are welcome. “We are starting our second historical project — Women in World War I,” said Joan Hannah, director of the academy and the chorus. “Performances of this ensemble, which is optional for chorus members, will begin in March.” For more information, call (501) 339-7401 or visit faulkneracademyofarts.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

Marc Lamont Hill Lecture

CONWAY — Marc Lamont Hill, a CNN panelist, Morehouse professor, author and cultural critic, will give a lecture in the University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Tickets are $15 for the general public; $5 for UCA faculty and staff; and free for UCA students with a current student ID. For more information, contact Horton at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu.

Chocolate Lovers Delight

CLINTON — Van Buren County Friends of the Library Inc. will host a Chocolate Lovers Delight from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Van Buren County Public Library, 289 Factory Road. For a $5 donation, attendees can create a sampler box of chocolate candy. Items for a fundraising raffle include a large teddy bear, a $25 flower certificate and a giant box of chocolate candy. The drawing for the flower certificate will be Thursday, with the other drawings Feb. 13. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. For more information, call the library at (501) 745-2100.

Cirque Éloize’s Saloon

CONWAY — The Wild West will come alive as Cirque Éloize presents Saloon on Feb. 14 in the University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall. The show features dance, acrobatics, comedy and live musicians. Tickets, available at uca.edu/reynolds or by calling (501) 450-3265, are $30 to $40 for the general public and $10 for children and UCA students with a valid student ID. For more information, contact Amanda Horton at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu.

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers will meet at noon Feb. 14 at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. Current bills that affect the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System will be presented and discussed. All retired school personnel are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — A Maumelle Newcomers luncheon will be take place at 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Maumelle Country Club. The program will feature entertainment by the Drugstore Cowboys. The cost is $15. Guests are welcome. For reservations, call Mary Davidson at (501) 944-5518 by Feb. 13.

Youth Advocates Resource Network Special Event

MAYFLOWER — The Youth Advocates Resource Network, or YARN, will sponsor Roots: A Time in History — The Beginning and the Now, a special event celebrating the history of the black race, at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at Palarm Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 795 Arkansas 365 S. Special guests will be the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Vesper Choir, directed by Michael J. Bates, and Sidney Hopson, known as the ABC girl, who will recite Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Chili Bowl Fundraiser

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will have a Chili Bowl Fundraiser at 6 p.m. March 2. Tickets, at $40 each, include a handmade bowl chosen by the ticket-holder, chili and toppings, and a beverage. For tickets, call the center at (479) 968-2452. Raffle items will include a piece created by Arkansas Living Treasure Winston Taylor, along with a signed copy of The Idle Class publication, with an article featuring Winston and his piece. Raffle tickets are $5 each or three for $10, available at the Arts Center or from its board members during February.

Saint Patrick’s Day Craft for Kids

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will offer a Saint Patrick’s Day craft session for kids at 10 a.m. March 11. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

Mardi Gras Party for Teens

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will present a special Mardi Gras Party just for teens at 1 p.m. March 11. Plenty of Mardi Gras-themed foods will be available, along with colorful beads. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

Hoof it for Heifer

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — Hoof it for Heifer, a 20K trail run, is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. April 8 on the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Boy Scouts of America Trail in Petit Jean State Park. Proceeds will go to Heifer USA, a domestic program that empowers local food and farm entrepreneurs in Arkansas. More information and tickets are available at www.heifertrailrun.com.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.