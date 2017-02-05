COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Feb. 5

Chocolate Festival

HOT SPRINGS — The 13th annual Chocolate Festival will begin at 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites. The event will feature live entertainment, a silent auction and more. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit ccmchs.org.

Feb. 6

ARTrageous Monday

MOUNT IDA — The Ouachita Artists’ ARTrageous Monday will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Gallery, 135 S. West St. The activity for February is to create note cards under the guidance of Marlene Gremillion. The cost of the class is $5 per person, and all supplies will be provided. For more information, call (870) 867-3115.

Monday Afternoon Book Club

BRYANT — The Monday Afternoon Book Club will meet from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, visit mondayafternoon.wikispaces.com.

Culinary Club for Kids

BENTON — Youth ages 8 to 12 are invited to a hands-on cooking class from 2-3 p.m. and from 4-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Saline County Master Gardeners

BENTON — Gardeners of all skill levels are invited to learn about starting plants early at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The speaker will be Master Gardener Paula Hartner. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Feb. 7

Introduction to Oil Painting Class

MOUNT IDA — The Ouachita Artists Gallery and Studio will present an Introduction to Oil Painting series of classes for ages 12 and older, beginning at 1 p.m. at 135 S. West St. Martha Koelemay will teach the basics of painting in six weekly classes. The cost of the course is $40 per person, and advance registration is required. For more information, call (870) 867-3115.

Learning Buddies

BENTON — Children ages 6 to 9 will partner with teen volunteers to practice reading skills in a relaxed environment at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Watercolor Class

BRYANT — Watercolorists of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to create a watercolor painting from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. All supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 15 participants. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Feb. 8

Teen Writing Club

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to a creative-writing class from 3:30-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will practice writing poetry, prose and character development. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Story Time

BENTON — First- and second-graders are invited to a story time at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature stories, snacks and crafts. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Feb. 9

Science and Arts Cafe

HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts’ Science and Arts Cafe lecture series will continue with How We Know What We Know — Quantum Mechanics, presented by Jack Waddell at 7 p.m. at Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave. The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 622-5147.

Tween Valentine Party

BRYANT — Youth ages 8 to 12 are invited to a valentine party from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event will feature crafts, activities and snacks. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to join a story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling program from 3:45-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Drama Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join a Books in 10 acting club at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will film a short retelling of books chosen in advance. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Laugh Out Loud Book Club

BENTON — Third-through fifth-graders are invited to create comics at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Online Dating 101

BRYANT — Adults 18 and older are invited to an online dating class from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial

Library. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Feb. 10

Audubon Society meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Audubon Society will meet at 10 a.m. in the Coronado Community Center’s auditorium. Award-winning photographer and writer Corbet Deary will share his unique outdoor photography. His program, A Journey Into the Ouachitas, will focus on photos of local plants and animals. Visitors are welcome. There is no charge. For more information, call Norma Wall at (214) 212-6770.

Extension Homemakers Craft Session

BENTON — Crafters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to create a holiday-themed or seasonal craft at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. All supplies will be provided for up to 15 participants. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Feb. 11

Daylily Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Daylily Society will meet at 10 a.m. at the Christian Life Center, 218 Pratt St. The program will be Region 13 Tours and Yard Art. For more information, contact Lin Johnson at (501) 318-0288.

Shiitake Mushroom Farming Workshop

HOT SPRINGS — Dennis and Becky Denison will present a shiitake mushroom farming workshop from 10 a.m. to noon in the Magnolia Room at Garvan Woodland Gardens. Participants will learn about habitat preparation and growing and harvesting shiitake mushrooms. All materials will be provided. The cost of the workshop is $30 for members or $45 for nonmembers, and advance registration is required. For more information, call (800) 366-4664.

Family Story Time

BENTON — People of all ages are invited to the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for songs, stories and crafts. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Animeniacs

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to an afternoon of anime-related activities at noon at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Do-It-Yourself Day: Valentine Special

BRYANT — People of all ages and skill levels are invited to design Valentine’s Day gifts from 1-3 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Free Walk-in Heart Screenings

BENTON — To participate in American Heart Month, Saline Memorial Hospital, 1 Medical Park Drive, will offer free screening and prevention days to protect people from heart disease and increase awareness of its effects. The events, which will take place in the hospital’s main lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in February, will include blood-pressure and cholesterol screenings and a consultation with cardiologist Dr. Jeffrey Stewart. For more information, visit www.salinememorial.org or call (501) 776-6746.

Doris Day Memorabilia Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Department of Theatre Arts will host Dear Miss Day and Hollywood’s Golden Age exhibits through Feb. 24 in Moses-Provine Hall’s Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. The free, two-part exhibit will feature curated memorabilia from mid-20th century Hollywood. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

Moon Over Buffalo

HOT SPRINGS — The Pocket Community Theatre will present Moon Over Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and again Feb. 17 and 18; and at 2:30 p.m. Feb.12 and 19 at 170 Ravine St. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. For more information, visit pockettheatre.com.

February Solo Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The February Exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., will feature a solo exhibition of landscapes by Dolores Justus, owner of the gallery. The exhibit will be on display until Feb. 28. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Fantastic Friday

BENTON — Kids ages 8-12 are invited to the tween area of the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library from 4-5 p.m. the first Friday of every month for crafts, games and snacks. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center will present The Art of Sammy Landers in honor of Black History Month through Feb. 17 at 615 Main St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. For more information, call (870) 403-8216.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Meetings

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Upcoming

Hot Springs Daylily Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Daylily Society will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Christian Life Center, 218 Pratt St. Lin Johnson will present a program titled Region 13 Tours and Yard Art. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Johnson at (501) 318-0288 or (870) 942-6040.

Washington Birthday Luncheon

HOT SPRINGS — The 13th annual George Washington Birthday Luncheon will take place Feb. 22 at the Hot Springs Country Club. Seating will begin at 11 a.m., and the program will begin at 11:30. The guest speaker will be Reggie Fryar, a teacher at Cossatot River High School in Cove in Polk County. His presentation will be George Washington: Man of Determination. Reservations are required by Feb. 16. The cost is $22. Make checks payable to Akansa Chapter NSDAR (National Society Daughters of the American Revolution), and mail to Sheila Beatty, 27 Doblez Circle, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909-5109.

Arkadelphia Chamber Annual Banquet

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual banquet at 6 p.m. March 2 in the Walker Conference Center at Ouachita Baptist University. Fitzgerald Hill, executive director of Arkansas Baptist College’s Scott Ford Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development, will be the keynote speaker. Various chamber awards will be presented, and the public is invited to attend. Tickets are $40 each or $350 for a table. For reservations, call the chamber at (870) 246-5542.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.