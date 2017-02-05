Day after attack, tourists back at Louvre

PARIS -- The Louvre Museum reopened to the public Saturday, less than 24 hours after a machete-wielding assailant shouting "Allahu akbar!" attacked French soldiers guarding the sprawling building and was shot by them.

The worldwide draw of the museum in central Paris, host to thousands of artworks, including the Mona Lisa, was on full display on a drizzly winter day as international tourists filed by armed police and soldiers patrolling outside the site, which had been closed immediately after Friday's attack.

The attacker was shot four times after slightly injuring a soldier patrolling the nearby underground mall, but his injuries were no longer life-threatening, the Paris prosecutor's office said Saturday.

French President Francois Hollande said there is "no doubt" the suspect's actions were a terror attack, and he will be questioned as soon as possible.

An Egyptian Interior Ministry official confirmed Saturday that the attacker is Egyptian-born Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, who is 28, not 29 as widely reported.

The official said an initial investigation in Egypt found no record of political activism, criminal activity or membership in any militant group by him. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

French authorities said they are not yet ready to name the suspect, but confirmed that they thought he was Egyptian.

The suspect was believed to have been living in the United Arab Emirates and arrived in Paris on Jan. 26 on a tourist visa, prosecutor Francois Molins said. The suspect bought two military machetes at a gun store in Paris and paid $1,834 for a one-week stay at a Paris apartment in a chic district near the Champs-Elysees.

In an interview Saturday on the Dubai-based news channel al-Hadath, Hamahmy's father, Reda Refae al-Hamahmy, said he was shocked to learn of his son's alleged involvement in the latest Paris attack and denied that he was a radical or belonged to any militant groups.

"All I want is to know the truth and find out whether he is dead or alive," the father said.

"This is all a scenario made up by the French government to justify the soldiers opening fire," he added. "He is a very normal young man."

The father said al-Hamahmy is married with a 7-month-old child and told them he intended to tour the sights in Paris before leaving France. He sent his father a photo of himself with the Eiffel Tower in the background shortly before the clash at the Louvre, the father said.

Al-Hamahmy's brother, Ahmed, who works at the Health Ministry in Dubai, was interrogated for several hours by security officials in the United Arab Emirates, the father said. In Egypt, several domestic security agency officers visited the family home Friday night in the Nile Delta to question family members.

At the Louvre on Saturday, visitors expressed mixed feelings about the attack, with some set to leave Paris earlier than planned.

"We heard on the news that a terrorist attack took place ... we stayed at the hotel and we're thinking about cutting our vacation in Paris short," said Lucia Reveron from Argentina.

Others felt safer because of the heightened security presence.

"I went around yesterday in the evening and security was everywhere. Even now, when we arrived [at the Louvre], we were checked, and it's secure. I don't feel any threats," said Kurt Vellafonde from Malta.

With the spate of attacks on France in the past few years, many residents have become resilient, even blase.

"There have been very good security measures taken and it does not scare me at all," said Regine Dechivre. "It's the phenomena of a person a little bit disturbed. The investigation will tell us what exactly happened."

The United Arab Emirates condemned the attack at the Louvre but officials there offered no comment Saturday about the suspect's possible connection to the country.

The United Arab Emirates, which includes the Mideast commercial hub of Dubai, is a key destination for guest workers from Egypt and other countries. Foreign residents outnumber natives roughly 4-to-1 .

"The UAE, while strongly condemning this hideous crime, affirms its full solidarity with the friendly French Republic in these circumstances and its support for whatever measures France may take to preserve its security and safety of its citizens and residents," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said.

France is working with the United Arab Emirates to build a branch of the Louvre in the federal capital, Abu Dhabi. The project has been delayed a number of times and is now expected to open later this year.

Information for this article was contributed by Chris Den Hond, Nadine Achoui-Lesage and Adam Schreck of The Associated Press.

A Section on 02/05/2017