Director sees start of juvenile bagpipe band

— Jimmy Bell, who was raised by Scottish parents, said his summer weekends growing up were filled with bagpipes and Scottish drumming and dancing. Starting this month, Bell will help introduce Batesville area children to those same techniques.

Through the Scottish Heritage Program at Lyon College, youths ages 10 to 17 will learn how to play the bagpipes and do Scottish drumming, and children as young as 4 will learn Scottish dancing for free, each Wednesday.

Lyon’s Scottish Heritage Program teaches and celebrates Scottish arts and traditions. Bell, the program’s director and the Lyon College Pipe Band director, said he anticipates the lessons to be held each week for the remainder of the year at 7 p.m. in the Scottish Heritage Building on campus.

“We had been thinking about it for years and were just so busy,” Bell said. “We didn’t have a free night. A couple of us were talking about it, and we decided, ‘Well, we’ll just jump in with both feet and get it started and see what happens. We’ll see how it all runs out.’”

The lessons began Feb. 1 with an informational meeting, Bell said. About 20 children expressed interest in the lessons, and Bell said they will begin with learning finger positions and scales. In about six months, the students will be able to play songs.

Children from all backgrounds are welcome to attend, and no musical experience is required.

“It’s very culturally oriented,” Bell said. “It’s all Scottish and Irish tunes. Really, being Scottish or Irish has nothing to do with it. You either like bagpipes or you hate them. It’s probably the volume. They’re very, very, very loud.”

Bell said that children have so many options, such as sports or picking up another instrument, to fill their free time with and that many people abandon an instrument after realizing it takes lots of practice.

“Like with anything else, you have to practice to get good at anything,” he said. “It’s not going to be for everybody. That’s usually what I find. They start out jazzed about doing it, and they find out they have to practice at home. That’s what separates it. They lose their interest.”

Keeping the lessons free was an important decision for the juvenile-band organizers, Bell said.

“We all have kids of our own. When you have a kid, you’re always 100 bucks short,” he said. “We’re just trying to get kids interested in this. Hopefully, eventually, this will lead [them to join] our pipe band at the school when they get older and come to college.”

Bell said Scottish dancing is similar to Irish dancing.

“The Scottish dancers — they use their arms; the Irish dancers do not,” he said. “Dancing is dancing is dancing, the same as drumming is drumming is drumming. … The Scottish style of drumming is very jazz-oriented. There’s 13 basic rudiments. It’s just how they present them, the different techniques and that kind of stuff.”

Bell said the children who participate will need to purchase a practice chanter and a couple of reeds for bagpipes, and drumsticks and a drum pad for drummers. He said the experiences learned this year could lead them to the pipe band at Lyon College or pipe bands at other schools.

“Even if they don’t go to college and stick with it, piping has taken me all over the world, playing in different bands or various contests,” Bell said.

Bell said he hopes the participants enjoy what they learn in the Scottish Heritage Program’s first juvenile band.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but we have a lot of fun,” Bell said.

Staff writer Syd Hayman can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or shayman@arkansasonline.com.