Ex-spouse charged in Spa City attack

Police arrested a man on charges of aggravated residential burglary and second-degree domestic battery after his ex-wife was stabbed six times in Hot Springs, authorities said.

The victim told police that Tony Henderson, 46, was in her house in the 200 block of Illinois Street when she came home around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department. She said she ran out of the house when Henderson chased her with a knife, the release said.

Henderson caught his exwife a short time later and began stabbing her, police said. Witnesses intervened, tackling Henderson and helping his exwife get away, the release said.

The victim was taken to the hospital shortly after police officers arrived to the scene, the release said, noting she suffered four stab wounds in her back and two in her chest.

Authorities arrested Henderson a block away from the scene. He is being held in the Garland County jail without bail, according to the release.