Files: Trump still tied to business

WASHINGTON -- New documents confirm that President Donald Trump retains a direct tie to his business interests through a revocable trust now being overseen by one of his adult sons and a longtime executive of the Trump Organization.

Trump is the sole beneficiary of the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is tied to his Social Security number as the taxpayer identification number, according to documents published online by the investigative nonprofit ProPublica. And at any time, Trump can revoke the trust, which was amended three days before his inauguration.

The details about the trust were included in a Jan. 27 letter to the Washington liquor board that notes that Donald Trump Jr. and Allen Weisselberg are its new trustees.

The Trump trust holds a liquor license for the hotel that opened last fall in the federally owned Old Post Office building. The trust contains a mix of cash from Trump's sales of stock investments over the summer and his physical and intellectual properties, such as Trump Tower in New York, Mar-a-Lago in Florida and branding rights.

The documents outline that the trust's purpose is "to hold assets for the exclusive benefit of Donald J. Trump," who "has the power to revoke the Trust."

While Trump promised that he would observe a separation between his business and the presidency, he retains ownership of the business and will personally benefit if the business profits from decisions made by his government.

Further, the business will be run by family members -- son Eric Trump, too, was assigned to it -- raising questions about whether Trump's promises to limit communication about the businesses' fate are realistic.

"What I'm going to be doing is my two sons, who are right here, Don and Eric, are going to be running the company," Trump said at a news conference shortly before taking office. "They are going to be running it in a very professional manner. They're not going to discuss it with me."

The details in the documents align with what Trump and attorney Sheri Dillon outlined at a Jan. 11 news conference about Trump's plan for what would become of his global business empire while he's president. The previous ethics advisers to President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush, and the leader of the Office of Government Ethics have said Trump has not gone nearly far enough to absolve himself of potential conflicts of interest.

Trump Organization representatives did not respond to requests for comment about the documents Saturday.

Past precedent has been for presidents to sell off their holdings and place the cash into a truly blind trust -- not one overseen by a family member -- before taking office, even though there's no legal requirement to do so.

There are far more-strict ethics rules governing top administration officials and Cabinet members than the president himself. For example, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the longtime chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, left the energy company, sold off his millions of shares in stock and put the cash into a trust to be overseen by a third party.

On Friday, Vincent Viola, a billionaire Wall Street trader and Trump's nominee for Army secretary, withdrew his name from consideration. He said that distancing himself from his business would be too difficult.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Bykowicz and Chad Day of The Associated Press; and by Rosalind S. Helderman and Drew Harwell of The Washington Post.

