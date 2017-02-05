Florida crushes Kentucky by 22

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — As the game became more and more lopsided, Kasey Hill looked up at the scoreboard and wondered whether Florida could stretch it to 30.

Against Kentucky, no less.

“It was one of our goals,” Hill later admitted. “We didn’t let it be known, but we were trying to do it.”

Hill matched a career high with 21 points, Devin Robinson added 16 and No. 24 Florida beat No. 8 Kentucky 88-66 Saturday night, giving second-year Coach Mike White the breakthrough victory he wanted.

“I didn’t know it was going to be like that,” Robinson said. “But we knew we were going to win.”

The Gators (18-5, 8-2 SEC) ended a five-game losing streak in the series and picked up their first victory in four tries against ranked teams this season. Florida improved to 2-10 against ranked teams under White, winning for the first time since upsetting West Virginia in January 2016.

The most telling stat: Florida outrebounded Kentucky 54-29.

But the biggest difference was Hill, who sliced through Kentucky’s zone and made things happen for the Gators. He added five rebounds and six assists in one of the most complete games of his fouryear career.

“He made shots, he got in the lane, one of the quickest guards in the country,” said guard De’Aaron Fox, who returned from missing a game with an illness and led Kentucky with 19 points. “The big part was he was making jumpers, and when he’s making jumpers, it’s extremely hard to stop him.”

Hill made five in a row at one point.

“That happens against us,” Coach John Calipari said. “Guys have beer muscles. All of a sudden they’re better than they are.”

Kentucky has lost three of four, and the Wildcats needed overtime to hold off Georgia at home Tuesday.

“I’m not cracking,” Calipari said. “I don’t know if anybody in here is. I told a couple guys, ‘You’re not playing well. You’ve got to play better.’ And part of that is you’re trying to do stuff you don’t need to do. Sometimes you’ve got to hit bottom and maybe we have hit bottom, maybe we haven’t hit bottom.”

Florida led from the opening tip and pulled away with a 13-0 spurt in the second half.

Robinson started the run with a three-pointer from the wing, and John Egbunu followed with a dunk. Chris Chiozza and Hill then combined on the play of the night. Chiozza stripped the ball on one end and hit Hill in stride some 70 feet away for a basket.

By the time the run was over, the Gators were up 75-52 and had many wondering whether they would end up with another 30-point victory.

NO. 19 SOUTH CAROLINA 77, GEORGIA 75

COLUMBIA, S.C. — PJ Dozier scored 7 of his 21 points in the final 2:21 as No. 19 South Carolina finished off a regular-season sweep of Georgia with a victory Saturday.

With the victory and Kentucky’s loss to Florida, the Gamecocks (19-4) took over first place in the SEC, their 9-1 league mark their second-best in program history behind a 10-0 start in 1997.

South Carolina was up 67-58 after Justin McKie’s three-pointer with 3:15 to go. Georgia used a 15-8 run over the next three minutes to draw within 75-73 with 9 seconds to go. But McKie followed with two free throws to make it a two-possession game.

Sindarius Thornwell had 18 points and Duane Notice 15 for South Carolina. The seniors both had four three-pointers. J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten had 18 points apiece for Georgia.

OLE MISS 81, VANDERBILT 74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Deandre Burnett and Terence Davis both scored 17 points and Ole Miss made four consecutive three-pointers during a late stretch to give the Rebels a victory over Vanderbilt.

Justas Furmanavicius and Breein Tyree both added 11 points for the Rebels (14-9, 5-5 SEC), who have won six of their last seven against the Commodores (11-12, 4-6).

The Rebels’ Sebastian Saiz recorded his SEC-leading 16th double-double with 16 rebounds and 10 points.

Jeff Roberson led Vanderbilt with a career-high 21 points, including 3 three-pointers. Vanderbilt had 14 three-pointers to nine for Ole Miss.

Luke Kornet, who became the NCAA’s all-time top three-point-shooting 7-footer Tuesday, pulled the Commodores within 77-74 with his fourth three-pointer with 24.7 seconds left.

With at least two NBA scouts at the game, the 7-foot-1 senior scored 18 points and raised his career three-point total to 136. Matthew Fisher-Davis added 13 points.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 64,

TENNESSEE 59

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Schnider Herard had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, Xavian Stapleton had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Mississippi State overcame a 19-point, first-half deficit for a victory over Tennessee.

The Bulldogs finished the game on a 25-9 run and took the lead for good on Stapleton’s 3-pointer with 4:22 left. Stapleton had his first double-double of the season.

Mario Kegler led the Bulldogs (14-8, 5-5 SEC) with 17 points and his two free throws clinched the victory with 6.9 seconds remaining.

The Volunteers (13-10, 5-5) were led by Robert Hubbs III with 13 points and Grant Williams added 11.

The Bulldogs missed their first nine shot attempts and Tennessee had a 17-2 advantage in the first eight minutes. Tennessee would lead 29-10 before Mississippi State trimmed the deficit to 33-21 at halftime.

Saturday’s loss snapped the Volunteers’ four-game winning streak. It also marked their second blown lead in in Mississippi this season. Tennessee led Ole Miss by 13 points with 15 minutes to play before falling 80-69.

AUBURN 82, ALABAMA 77

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mustapha Heron hit four straight free throws over the final 48 seconds to help Auburn hold off a frenzied Alabama rally.

The Tigers (15-8, 4-6 SEC) made 15 of 27 three-pointers but still lost most of a 15-point lead in the final 7 minutes before completing the season sweep of their top rival. Ar’Mond Davis’s three-pointer from the left corner cut the deficit to 80-77 with 27 seconds left for the Crimson Tide (13-9, 6-4).

Heron then made two free throws with 17 seconds to play and Alabama couldn’t make another three to stay alive.

Ronnie Johnson led five Auburn scorers in double figures with 15 points. Jared Harper and Danjel Purifoy each scored 14 and Heron added 13.

Heron made all six of his attempts from the free-throw line.

TEXAS A&M 85, LSU 73

BATON ROUGE — Admon Gilder had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and Robert Williams scored a season-high 18 to lead Texas A&M to a victory against LSU.

JC Hampton added 15 points, DJ Hogg had 11 and Tyler Davis had 10. After falling behind by seven points in the opening minutes, Texas A&M (12-10, 4-6 SEC) outscored the Tigers 20-6 to take a 24-17 lead. Gilder scored eight of his 20 points during that run and his basket with 9:37 remaining in the half gave the Aggies the lead for good at 19-17.

Brandon Sampson led LSU (9-13, 1-9) with 21 points. Duop Reath had 16 points and a season-high 15 rebounds.

NO. 24 FLORIDA 88, NO. 8 KENTUCKY 66

Sports on 02/05/2017