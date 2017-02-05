Home / Latest News /
Girl, 5, killed in accidental shooting by brother, 8
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:28 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police in Florida say a 5-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 4-year-old brother wounded in an accidental shooting by their 8-year-old brother.
The Florida Times-Union reports that the children were home alone in a Jacksonville apartment on Saturday afternoon when the shooting occurred.
Jacksonville Sheriff's office Chief Chris Butler said the eldest boy fired a single shot from the gun, which killed his younger sister and gave his brother a wound that was not life-threatening.
Butler said the mother had left for an unspecified amount of time to go to a store. He did not release the names of the family involved.
Butler said the incident is under investigation to see if any charges will be filed for leaving a gun accessible to the children.
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Girl, 5, killed in accidental shooting by brother, 8
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.