Great American Conference basketball roundups

MEN

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 101, SW OKLAHOMA STATE 70

Hot shooting from the floor, particularly behind the three-point line, led five Arkansas-Monticello (17-2, 13-2 Great American Conference) players to score more than 10 points in a victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State (5-15, 2-12 GAC) at Steelman Field House in Monticello.

The Boll Weevils shot 60 percent (18 of 30) from the floor in the first half, including 6-of-12 shooting behind the three-point line. They finished the game at 56.9 percent (33 of 58) from the floor and 45.5 percent (10-22) behind the arc. Each team scored 40 points in the lane, but UAM turned 12 Southwestern turnovers into 19 points and got 38 points off the bench.

Vicktor Arnick and Tyrin Jones led Arkansas-Monticello with 14 points each, while Cobe Goosby and Karim Mawuenyega scored 13 each and Troy Thomas added 10. Rashardd Harris led the Bulldogs with 14 points and Rashon Thomas added 13.

ARKANSAS TECH 92, OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 79

Leading 49-48 at halftime, Arkansas Tech (15-4, 11-4 GAC) outscored Oklahoma Baptist 43-31 in the second half at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Both teams shot well from the floor in the first half, as the Wonder Boys shot 54.8 percent (17 of 31) and the Bison shot 51.9 percent (14 of 27). Oklahoma Baptist (5-14, 2-13 GAC) cooled off in the second half, falling to 40.9 percent shooting from the floor, while Arkansas Tech shot 46.9 percent and had five players finish the game with 10 or more points.

Alex Brown led Arkansas with 21 points, Justin Graham and Montrell Williams scored 15 each, Bennie Lufile added 13 and Trevin Woods chipped in 10. Kevin Franceschi scored a game-high 28 points in the loss for Oklahoma Baptist, Chandler Rickey had 20 and Travon Moore poured in 19.

OUACHITA BAPITST 72,

SE OKLAHOMA STATE 63

Lakee Westbrook scored 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor to lead Ouachita Baptist (10-10, 8-8 GAC) to a victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State (8-13, 4-11 GAC) at Bill Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

The Tigers and Savage Storm both shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half, but Ouachita Baptist held a 38-35 lead at halftime. OBU cooled to 45 percent shooting from the floor in the second half, but turned 18 Southeastern turnovers into 17 points and got 43 points off the bench.

Isaiah Harper scored 18 points for Ouachita Baptist, while Justin McCleary had 11 and Carven Holcolmbe added 10. Anton Cook's 22 points led Southeastern Oklahoma, while Tyler Lonzie had 13.

SOUTHERN NAZARENE 98, HARDING 65

Jhonathan Dunn scored a game-high 28 points and LB Willis added 26 as Southern Nazarene (11-9, 8-6 GAC) dominated Harding (13-6, 10-5 GAC) at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

The Crimson Storm outscored the Bisons 44-22 in the lane and outrebounded them 50-31. Southern Nazarene also turned 12 Harding turnovers into 17 points and scored 26 second-chance points.

Filip Medjo led Harding with 15 points, Tim Wagner and Will Francis scored 11 each and Stefan Andelkovic chipped in 10. Noah Starkey added 11 points for Southern Nazarene.

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 76, HENDERSON STATE 66

Cold shooting from the floor in the first half and behind the three-point line in the second half did in Henderson State in a loss to East Central (Okla.) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

The Reddies shot 31.4 percent (11 of 35) from the floor in the first half, while the Tigers shot 53.9 percent (14 of 26), including 5-of-9 shooting from the three-point line. Henderson State hit 5 of 11 three-pointers in the first half, but just 2 of 7 in the second half. The Reddies improved from the floor overall in the second half, shooting 36.4 percent (12 of 33).

Kevin Kozan had 18 points to lead Henderson State (13-8, 8-7 GAC), while Ben Marello scored 17. Braxton Reeves led East Central (14-6, 11-4) with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor. Camron Talley had 19 points for the Tigers and Jamey Woods added 10.

NW OKLAHOMA StATE 77, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 67

Cody Halvorson scored a season-high 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the three-point line to lead Northwestern Oklahoma State (9-11, 5-10 GAC) over Southern Arkansas (9-12, 7-8 GAC) at the W.T. Watson Center in Magnolia.

The Rangers went 11 of 24 as a team from the three-point line, while the Muleriders went 5 of 19, with 4 coming in the first half. Southern Arkansas came back after a 42-36 halftime deficit and took a lead nearly four minutes into the second half, but the trio of Halvorson, Adrian Motley and Greg Minor Jr. built a 10-point lead with 8:50 remaining.

Motley finished with 25 points for the Rangers and Minor Jr. had 11. De'Sean Dockery led the Muleriders with 25 points and Keeton Tennison chipped in 11.

WOMEN

HARDING 82,

SOUTHERN NAZARENE 70

Sydney Layrock scored 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor as Harding (17-3, 14-1 Great American Conference) remained atop the conference standings with a victory over Southern Nazarene (9-9, 6-8 GAC) at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

The Lady Bisons held the Crimson Storm to 27 percent shooting from the floor in the first half while shooting nearly 41 percent themselves. Southern Nazarene shot 46.4 percent from the floor in the second half to improve their overall shooting to 36.1 percent for the game. Harding also held edges in points in the lane (32-28), second-chance points (19-15), fast break points (9-6) and points off the bench (24-16).

A'ndrea Haney scored 13 points for Harding and Sydnie Jones added 12, while Carolina Hogue chipped in with 8 points and 16 rebounds. Adrienne Berry scored a game-high 27 points in the loss for Southern Nazarene and Abby Boyd poured in 16, while Sidney Carolina chipped in 10.

ARKANSAS TECH 91, OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 65

Anissa Pounds and Kelsey McClure scored 18 points each as Arkansas Tech (16-3, 12-3 GAC) rolled to a victory over Oklahoma Baptist (6-15, 3-12 GAC) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The Bison led 18-14 after the first quarter, but a D'Rae Tullock jumper with 7:48 left in the first half tied the game. Trailing by three with just under four minutes left in the half, Arkansas Tech used an 8-0 run to claim a 38-33 lead with 1:19 left and led 38-36 at halftime.

The Golden Suns opened the second half with another 8-0 run to take control of the game. Consecutive three-pointers by Taylor Ely gave Arkansas Tech a 72-53 lead going to the fourth quarter. Oklahoma Baptist was held without a field goal for the final 7:54 of the game.

Kylie Ladd had 13 points for the Golden Suns, while Ely and Danielle Grachiseur chipped in 12 each. Tasha Edge led Oklahoma Baptist with 17 points and Autumn Avina added 16.

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 63, HENDERSON STATE 53

Pink Jones scored 16 points and was the only Henderson State (7-14, 7-7 GAC) to score more than 10 in a loss to East Central (Okla.) (7-12, 6-9 GAC) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

The Reddies trailed 44-40 after the third quarter, but were outscored 19-13 in the fourth. Henderson State shot 25.9 percent (7 of 27) from the floor in the second half, including 1-of-11 shooting from the three-point line. The Tigers outrebounded the Reddies 45-39 and outscored the Reddies 24-18 in the lane.

Jalyn Jackson led East Central with 16 points, Devon Branch scored 14 and Aalyiah Blakely chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

SE OKLAHOMA STATE 66, OUACHITA BAPTIST 63

Alivia Huell scored a game-high 16 points for Ouachita Baptist, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers fell to SE Oklahoma State at Bill Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

The Savage Storm (12-7, 10-5 GAC) led 60-49 with 6:45 left in the game, but the Tigers (9-12, 6-9 GAC) got a jumper and a three-pointer from Kori Bullard to close the gap to 62-57 with 3:36 remaining. Huell added a layup to cut the lead to 62-59, then hit two free throws with 1:40 left to make it 62-61. After a Jordan Dawson layup extended the lead to 64-61, Huell hit a jumper with 48 seconds left, cutting the lead to 64-63. Katie Webb and Sa'liesha Hunter both then hit 1 of 2 free throws to provide the final margin.

Taylor Bowles scored 15 points for Ouachita Baptist and Chasidee Owens added 11. Webb led Southeastern Oklahoma with 13 points, while Olivia Potter and Courtney Brady scored 10 each.

NW OKLAHOMA STATE 77, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 67

Deja Beechum scored a career-high 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor, including 4 of 7 from the three-point line, as Northwestern Oklahoma State (7-14, 6-9 GAC) swept the season series against Southern Arkansas (5-14, 3-12 GAC) with a victory at the W.T. Watson Center in Magnolia.

The Lady Rangers shot 58.3 percent (14 of 24) from the floor in the first half. Kori Barrios scored all 14 of her points in the first half to spur a 10-3 run that gave them a 41-30 halftime lead. The Lady Muleriders used an 8-0 run at the beginning of the fourth quarter to close the gap, but consecutive three-pointers from Beachum gave Northwestern a 63-51 lead.

Kalea King poured in 16 points for Northwestern Oklahoma State. Aaliyah Holmes and Jaida Harden led Southern Arkansas with 18 points each.

SW OKLAHOMA STATE 81, ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 72

Southwestern Oklahoma State (14-6, 10-4 GAC) had five players score 10 or more points in a victory over Arkansas-Monticello (9-10, 6-9 GAC) at Steelman Field House in Monticello.

The Bulldogs led 21-12 after the first quarter, but the Cotton Blossoms outscored them 22-14 in the second quarter and trailed 35-34 at halftime. Southwestern then outscored UAM 22-17 in the third quarter to take control of the game. The Cotton Blossoms shot 48.4 percent from the floor, including 50 percent in the second half, but went just 1-of-8 behind the three-point line.

Hayden Priddy and Hailey Tucker scored 17 points each to lead the Bulldogs, while Savannah Gray had 16, Tyra Aska added 11 and Taylor Hedrick chipped in 10. Ayesha Wahid scored a game-high 18 points in the loss for the Blossoms, Brittnee Broadway had 16, Treasure Evans added 13 and Braxton Chumley had 10.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 02/05/2017