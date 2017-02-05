Iowa St. ends Kansas' home run

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Deonte Burton hit seven three-pointers and scored 29 points, Monte Morris added 25 and Iowa State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 3 Kansas 92-89 in overtime Saturday, ending the Jayhawks' 51-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse.

Naz Mitrou-Long added six three-pointers and 22 points for the Cyclones (14-8, 6-4 Big 12), who had a school-record 18 three-pointers while forcing the Jayhawks (20-3, 8-2) into 21 turnovers.

The Cyclones also overcame a big performance by the Jayhawks' Frank Mason III, who had a career-best 32 points while going 9 of 11 from the field, 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and 10 of 12 at the free-throw line.

It was 82-82 at the end of regulation, but a basket by Morris and Burton's final three-pointer gave the Cyclones a cushion. The Jayhawks closed within 87-86 on a free throw by Josh Jackson, but Morris answered with a deft baseline pass to Donovan Jackson, whose three-pointer with 26.7 seconds left silenced the crowd.

Devonte Graham hit a three-pointer with 10.1 seconds left to give Kansas a chance. But after Morris hit both free throws at the other end, Svi Mykhailiuk's long three-pointer at the buzzer missed badly.

In other games involving Big 12 teams Saturday, Kamau Stokes scored 15 points and Kansas State held off a late rally to hand No. 2 Baylor its first home loss of the season, 56-54. Baylor's Johnathan Motley missed two shots in the final seconds with a chance to tie the game, the latter of which was blocked by D.J. Johnson of the Wildcats (16-7, 5-5) as time ran out and the Bears lost their second consecutive game. Motley led Baylor (20-3, 7-3) with 17 points and 14 rebounds. ... Phil Forte scored all 13 of his points in the second half to lead Oklahoma State to an 82-75 victory over No. 7 West Virginia. Jeffrey Carroll led the Cowboys (15-8, 4-6) with 20 points. Redshirt freshman Lamont West scored a season-high 21 points for West Virginia (18-5, 6-4). ... Vladimir Brodziansky scored 18 points, Alex Robinson had 17 points with 8 assists and TCU reached five Big 12 victories for the first time since joining the league with a 78-63 victory over Texas. Freshman guard Jaylen Fisher had 12 points and five assists for TCU (16-7, 5-5 Big 12). Jarrett Allen had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Texas (9-13, 3-7). ... Aaron Ross (Little Rock Parkview) made 6 of 6 free throws in the final 2:30 and finished with 18 points to help Texas Tech beat Oklahoma 77-69. Keenan Evans and Justin Gray finished with 14 points apiece for the Red Raiders (16-7, 4-6). Kameron McGusty led Oklahoma (8-14, 2-8) with 16 points.

ATLANTIC COAST

Syracuse rolls again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Tyus Battle had a career-high 23 points and Andrew White also had 23 as Syracuse rallied past No. 9 Virginia 66-62, its second victory over a ranked team in eight days.

Syracuse (15-9, 7-4) extended its winning streak to four games and remained in the hunt for the postseason. The Orange beat Florida State 82-72 last Saturday.

Kyle Guy had 14 points for Virginia (17-5, 7-3), which failed to move into a tie with North Carolina for the conference lead.

In other games involving ACC teams Saturday, Deng Adel scored a career-high 19 points, and Donovan Mitchell also had 19 as No. 6 Louisville coasted to a 90-67 victory over Boston College. Mangok Mathiang scored 16 points for the Cardinals (19-4, 7-3). Ky Bowman scored 18 points for Boston College (9-15, 2-9). ... Grayson Allen scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, and No. 21 Duke beat Pittsburgh 72-64 in Coach Mike Krzyzewski's return after a four-week break following back surgery. Amile Jefferson added 15 points for the Blue Devils (18-5, 6-4). Michael Young scored 24 points for Pittsburgh (12-11, 1-9). ... Davon Reed scored a career-high 26 points to help Miami beat North Carolina State 84-79. Anthony Lawrence Jr. added a career-high 19 points for the Hurricanes (15-7, 5-5). Dennis Smith Jr. scored 31 points to lead N.C. State (14-10, 3-8). ... John Collins scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, his tenth double-double of the season, and Wake Forest (14-9, 5-6) beat Georgia Tech 81-69. Josh Okogie scored 23 points for Georgia Tech (13-10, 5-6).

BIG EAST

Xavier prevails

OMAHA, Neb. -- J.P. Macura scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, and Xavier capitalized on its hot shooting late in the game and Creighton's struggles at the free-throw line to defeat the 22nd-ranked Bluejays, 82-80.

The Musketeers (17-6, 7-3 Big East) made 7 of 9 shots, including 5 three-pointers, during a 19-7 spurt that turned their 66-59 deficit into a 78-73 lead with two minutes left.

The Bluejays (20-4, 7-4) had chances to come back in the last minute, but Ronnie Harrell Jr. missed what would have been the tying free throw, Khyri Thomas missed a baseline layup and Toby Hegner threw an outlet pass out of bounds with 1.4 seconds left.

In other games involving Big East teams Saturday, Angel Delgado scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and Desi Rodriguez hit the winning basket in overtime as Seton Hall (14-8, 4-6) outlasted Georgetown 68-66. L.J. Peak scored 18 points for Georgetown (13-11, 4-7). ... Andrew Rowsey came off the bench to hit five three-pointers and score 22 points as Marquette defeated DePaul 92-79. Haanif Cheatham added 15 points for the Warriors (15-8, 6-5). Tre'Darius McCallum had 21 for DePaul (8-15, 1-9). ... Josh Hart had 26 points and nine rebounds, Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 20 points and No. 4 Villanova beat St. John's 92-79. Kris Jenkins added 15 points for the Wildcats (22-2, 9-2). Marcus LoVett led St. John's (11-14, 5-7) with 23 points.

BIG TEN

Purdue rallies

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Carsen Edwards made two free throws with 2.1 seconds left, and No. 23 Purdue rallied to beat No. 17 Maryland 73-72 and knock the Terrapins out of first place in the Big Ten.

After Purdue took a timeout to set up a play, Edwards was fouled on a drive to the basket and calmly sank both shots. Maryland freshman Kevin Huerter then hit the rim on a jumper from the corner, leaving Purdue to celebrate its first road victory over a ranked opponent since 2013.

The Terrapins (20-3, 8-2) didn't make a basket over the final 7 ½ minutes, scoring their final 14 points at the free-throw line -- including 11 by Melo Trimble, who missed a jumper before Edwards made his two free throws.

Caleb Swanigan scored 26 points for the Boilermakers (19-5, 8-3).

In other games involving Big Ten teams Saturday, Corey Sanders scored 25 points, with 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals to lead Rutgers past Penn State 70-68. Mike Williams had 12 points and Deshawn Freeman scored 15 for Rutgers (13-11, 2-9). Shep Garner scored 24 points for Penn State (12-12, 4-7). ... Reggie Lynch scored 15 points to lead Minnesota to a 68-59 victory over Illinois to end a five-game losing streak. Akeem Springs added 14 points and Nate Mason and Amir Coffey had 13 apiece for the Golden Gophers (16-7, 4-6). Kipper Nichols had 16 for Illinois (13-11, 3-8). ... Marc Loving scored 17 points, and Ohio State overwhelmed Michigan around the basket in a 70-66 upset victory over the Wolverines. Trevor Thompson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (14-10, 4-7). Derrick Walton Jr. scored 25 points for the Wolverines (14-9, 4-6).

PACIFIC-12

Stanford pulls away

STANFORD, Calif. -- Reid Travis scored 13 of his 26 points in the final eight-plus minutes as Stanford pulled away to beat Utah 81-75 in a seesaw Pac-12 Conference game.

The Cardinal (12-11, 4-7) snapped a three-game losing streak in a game that featured 14 lead changes and eight ties.

Tyler Rawson scored 20 points and Kyle Kuzma had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Utah (15-8, 6-5).

In another game involving Pac-12 teams Saturday, Shannon Evans II scored 21 points as Arizona State beat Oregon State 81-68. Tra Holder had 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists and Torian Graham added 21 points for the Sun Devils (11-13, 4-7). Drew Eubanks had 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Beavers (4-20, 0-11).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

Cincinnati victorious

CINCINNATI -- Kyle Washington scored a career-high 27 points, and Gary Clark had his fifth double-double of the season as No. 14 Cincinnati used its front-line advantage and pulled away to an 82-68 victory over Connecticut (10-12, 5-5).

The Bearcats (21-2, 10-0) never trailed while winning their 22nd game in a row on their home court. They extended their longest overall winning streak in three years.

Washington had 13 of Cincinnati's first 17 points as the Bearcats got the early advantage. Washington made a three-pointer, and Clark had unguarded back-to-back threes as Cincinnati pulled away at the start of the second half, leading by as many as 26 points.

In other games involving AAC teams Saturday, Caleb White scored 20 points, Jeremy Sheppard hit five three-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points and East Carolina defeated Tulane 74-65. Kentrell Barkley scored 14 points for the Pirates (11-13, 3-8). Cameron Reynolds scored 16 points and Ray Ona Embo 15 for the Green Wave (4-19, 1-10). ... Matt Williams made five three-pointers and finished with 20 points and Central Florida snapped a four-game losing streak with a 72-57 victory over Memphis. B.J. Taylor scored 16 points and Tacko Fall added 15 for the Knights (15-8, 6-5). Dedric Lawson scored a game-high 28 points for the Tigers (17-7, 7-4). ... Sterling Brown scored 24 of his 27 points in the second half and SMU rolled past Tulsa for a 76-53 victory. Shake Milton added 19 points for SMU (20-4, 10-1). Junior Etou led Tulsa (12-10, 6-4) with 18 points.

WEST COAST

Gonzaga romps

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Jordan Mathews scored 16 points, Josh Perkins had 15 and No. 1 Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 90-55, extending the nation's longest winning streak to 24 games.

Zach Collins added 14 points and eight rebounds in Gonzaga's first-ever home game as the nation's top-ranked team. The Zags (24-0, 12-0) shot 60 percent from the field and were in control almost right from the start.

KJ Feagin scored 18 points and Jared Brownridge had 13 for Santa Clara (13-12, 7-5).

In another game involving West Coast teams Saturday, Calvin Hermanson and Jock Landale each scored 14 points, and No. 18 Saint Mary's (21-2, 11-2) routed San Diego 71-27. Olin Carter III led San Diego (11-13, 4-8) with 11 points.

Sports on 02/05/2017