Ivan not invincible at 2-5 odds

HOT SPRINGS — Saturday’s victory in the King Cotton Stakes came as a salve for thoroughbred trainer Robertino Diodoro.

Last fall’s retirement of ultrasuccessful sprinter Subtle Indian left a void in Diodoro’s stable entering the Oaklawn meet, but Diodoro introduced another speedy horse, Storm Advisory, one whose credentials were unappreciated by most of the announced crowd of 11,500 at Oaklawn.

Storm Advisory, sent off at 12-1, took charge from the start and led throughout to win the $125,000 6-furlong race in 1:09.85.

Diodoro-trained Subtle Indian was 4 of 4 in Oaklawn sprint attempts last season, highlighted by victories in the Hot Springs Stakes and Grade III Count Fleet Sprint Handicap, but his career ended with a leg injury at age 4 last summer in the Bing Crosby Stakes at Del Mar near San Diego.

“It was brutal losing him,” Diodoro said. “That definitely put a big hole in our stable, but it was very nice to get the race today.”

Storm Advisory’s victory under Geovanni Franco was not nearly as surprising as 2-5 favorite Ivan Fallunovalot’s failure to hit the board.

Ivan Fallunovalot, winner of the King Cotton in 2015 and 2016, finished fourth, 4 lengths behind the winner. Recount finished second, 2¾ lengths back. Apprehender, winner of the King Cotton in 2012 and 2013, ran late to finish three-quarters of a length ahead of Ivan Fallunovalot.

“We probably needed that,” Ivan Fallunovalot trainer Tom Howard said. “We’ll be back.”

Storm Advisory’s easy path to the lead was prompted in part by Ivan Fallunovalot’s lack of pace out the gate.

Ivan Fallunovalot’s jockey Calvin Borel, a member of the Racing Hall of Fame, said the 7-year-old gelding seemed off from the start.”

“He felt fine, but Ivan just wasn’t himself today,” Borel said.

Borel said he agreed with Howard that Ivan Fallunovalot probably needed the race for fitness purposes. It was his first since a Grade III sprint victory at Laurel in Maryland on Nov. 16.

Post position was also a concern, especially after the scratch of Helooksthepart, who was scheduled to start from the rail.

That left Ivan Fallunovalot, breaking from post 2, pinned early against what some horsemen said was a deep, tiring rail.

“He got in a hole and couldn’t get out,” Howard said.

“It definitely hurt Ivan that the one horse scratched, because that means he’s literally breaking out of the one hole,” Diodoro said. “He’s an awesome horse. He’s a class horse, and he has a great trainer, but I think it feels even better when you beat a horse like that.”

Storm Advisory led through an opening quarter-mile in 22:28 and a half in 45.29. Recount, under Chris Landeros, was second at the head of the stretch, 1½ lengths behind. Landeros said he knew at that point victory was unlikely.

“I felt like we had a chance until then,” Landeros said. “But overall I felt really good about the race today. He got a little tired there late, but I think he’s definitely going to improve.”

Apprehender was in fifth, 6 lengths behind Storm Advisory, as the field turned for home.

“I think we were a little closer than we wanted to be, but I was very pleased that he finished the way he did,” Apprehender trainer Gene Jacquot said. “We probably needed a little more speed in front of us.”