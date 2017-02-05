Jones named to Hall of Fame’s 2017 class

HOUSTON -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is an outsider no more.

His 27-year journey from oil man from Arkansas to rebel NFL owner to one of most influential figures in the league's history has a final stop.

As of Saturday, he will be forever immortalized among the league's greats as he was voted in as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 for his contributions to the game. Also gaining entry were former running backs LaDanian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis, quarterback Kurt Warner, kicker Morten Andersen, defensive stalwart Jason Taylor and safety Kenny Easley who made it as a senior nominee.

There is no discounting the Cowboys' three Super Bowl titles of the 1990s under Jones' guidance. He also has helped make the NFL the billion-dollar industry it has become.

"I'm excited for him," Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said. "It's a no-brainer. His vision and what he has done, not just for the Cowboys but what he has done for the league. I don't think anybody can imagine how much he has grown this game. For all of us players, past and current, he has really has been like a father figure to me not only football but in business and his approach."

Tomlinson's victory shed a glimmer of light on a dark year for San Diego fans. The city lost its team, but gained a Hall of Famer.

"Those fans there inspired me to run harder, to dig deeper in times when I was tired in the fourth quarter and didn't think I had anything left," said Tomlinson the former Chargers great who ended his career with the New York Jets.

As dangerous catching the ball (4,772 career yards) as he was running it (13,684), in 2003, Tomlinson became the first player to rush for 1,000 yards and catch 100 passes. His 31 touchdowns scored in 2006 are still the single-season record. He finished his career with 145 TDs, not counting the seven he threw on halfback options.

Warner's heyday was 1999-2001 with the Rams, whose offense was known as "The Greatest Show on Turf." Warner quit his job bagging groceries, first for a stint in the Arena League, then landing in the NFL after getting a tryout with St. Louis.

An injury to Trent Green thrust Warner into the lineup for 1999. Coach Dick Vermeil cried when he lost his supposed star quarterback. But he ended up with another. Warner went on to win two overall MVPs and one at the Super Bowl to close the 1999 season, when the Rams captured their only Lombardi Trophy. The 1999 and 2000 teams are still among the top 10 in most points scored in league history.

"You've got to remember, he was crying at the time, because he didn't believe it either," Warner said. "We all had dreams. We all believed big things. We all expected greatness from ourselves. But I never would have expected '99."

Davis was a sixth-round pick in 1995 who caught Broncos Coach Mike Shanahan's eye with a big hit on special teams in a preseason game. Davis became the starting tailback, and from 1996-98 he helped the Broncos to 45 victories and finally pushed John Elway over the top with two Super Bowl titles. In 1998, Davis became the fourth runner to surpass 2,000 yards, with 2008.

He suffered a career-changing knee injury in 1999 while making a tackle after an interception, and played only 17 more games before retiring in 2001. His 78 career games spanned seven seasons, meaning Davis lasted the same number of years as Hall of Fame runner Gale Sayers.

"I really thought that there's no way they're going to put two backs in the same class, especially a guy that was a first ballot Hall of Famer versus a special circumstance guy like me," Davis said. "I thought that's what they saw me as. When I got the knock, obviously I was shocked."

On the other end of the spectrum was Andersen, the kicker who lasted 25 seasons, played in 382 games and scored 2,544 points for 5 teams. He was among the first to make the 50-plus-yard field goal routine. His 40 kicks of 50-yards plus were the most in NFL history at his retirement.

Taylor was Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 with 13 1/2 sacks and finished his 15-year career, most of them with the Dolphins, with 139 1/2 sacks, 8 interceptions and 29 fumble recoveries.

Easley was a hard-hitting Seattle safety who also played only seven seasons, but made them all count. He was Defensive Player of the Year in 1984 and a four-time All-Pro selection. He finished with 32 interceptions.

Getting a 'No' for the second consecutive year was Terrell Owens, the league's second-leading all-time receiver, but also one of its most divisive players over a career that spanned 1996-2010.

"Unfortunately I DID NOT MAKE IT again this year," Owens tweeted. "Thanks to ALL my fans & supporters. #FlawedProcess."

"When you just look at what he accomplished, everybody looks and says, 'C'mon,' " Warner said of Owens. "The numbers are there, the impact is there."

