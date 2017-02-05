Killer as teen gets new term: 25 years

PINE BLUFF -- A Pine Bluff man who was 17 when he was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole has been resentenced to 25 years.

The Pine Bluff Commercial reported Saturday that 35-year-old Brandon Flowers was resentenced as a result of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that sentencing underage offenders to life in prison without parole constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

Flowers was convicted in 1999 of the 1998 shooting death of Patrick Brown. Police at the time said Brown and other men were gambling and that Flowers and others had gone to the house to rob them.

Co-defendant Ervin Robinson was convicted of first-degree murder in the case and sentenced to 40 years in prison. He will be eligible to apply for parole in 2026.

Metro on 02/05/2017