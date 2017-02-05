Kingsley struggles in defeat

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- It was a tough Saturday for Arkansas in Mizzou Arena and senior center Moses Kingley in particular.

Kingsley was held to season-lows of 4 points and 2 rebounds in 23 minutes as the Tigers beat the Razorbacks 83-78 to end a 13-game losing streak.

Kingsley's only basket came on a layup with 12:35 left that pulled the Razorbacks within 60-55. He was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.

Previous lows for Kingsley this season had been seven points at Tennessee and three rebounds against Texas-Arlington.

Kingsley's frustration showed with 8:29 left in the first half when he was called for a personal foul then a technical foul.

First, Kingsley was called for an offensive foul, then he was T'd up when he shoved Missouri's Frank Hughes, who was celebrating wildly about the foul call.

It was the fourth technical called on Kingsley in the past two seasons. He drew three last season.

Arkansas junior guard Jaylen Barford also was called for a technical foul this season at Kentucky.

Too fast

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said at times that the Razorbacks got in too big of a hurry trying to rally after falling behind Missouri by 15 points in both halves.

"I thought we were playing too fast," he said. "What I mean by that is, they'd make a play and I thought we came down and took some ill-advised shots. Some quick shots.

"As I told our guys, there's never an eight-point [play] to catch up or a six-point play. What you end up doing, let's say it's single digits and all of a sudden it goes up to double digits."

Streak ends

Arkansas' basketball team started Missouri's SEC losing streak last season, but the Razorbacks couldn't keep it going again.

The Razorbacks beat the Tigers 84-72 at Walton Arena on Feb. 20 to begin what became a 14-game SEC losing streak and also handed Missouri its eighth consecutive loss with a 92-73 victory three weeks ago.

Prior to Saturday, Missouri's last SEC victory was Feb. 16 when the Tigers beat South Carolina 72-67 at Mizzou Arena.

RPI hit

After coming into Saturday's game ranked No. 28 in the NCAA's Ratings Percentage Index -- which ranks teams based on their record and strength of schedule -- the Razorbacks figure to take a severe drop after losing to Missouri.

The Tigers were No. 262 in the NCAA's RPI before Saturday's game.

Bouncing back

Arkansas plays Vanderbilt on Tuesday night in Walton Arena.

"We've just got to bounce back and get ready for Tuesday," said Jaylen Barford, who led the Razorbacks with 23 points at Missouri. "We can't dwell on this game.

"We have to stay focused, keep pushing and working hard in practice."

Rally for Rhyan

Saturday was Missouri's "Rally for Rhyan" game with half of the ticket proceeds going to pediatric cancer research.

Rhyan Loos, the 6-year-old daughter of Missouri staff member Brad Loos, has been battling cancer for two years and recently had a brain tumor removed.

Last season's first "Rally for Rhyan" game raised more than $50,000 when a crowd of 10,536 watched Missouri beat Tennessee 75-64.

Not one for the road

Arkansas fell to 5-2 in its past seven SEC road games, including 3-2 this season.

The Razorbacks won at Tennessee and Alabama in the last two conference road games last season and have won at Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt this season to go along with losses at Kentucky and Missouri.

