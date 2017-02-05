Mattis' remarks on isles rile China

TOKYO -- U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said Saturday that although he is critical of China's militarization of artificial islands in the South China Sea, military action is not an appropriate response.

He also said the U.S. cannot afford to ignore destabilizing moves by Iran, but has no plans to respond by increasing American military forces in the Middle East.

Mattis spoke at a joint news conference in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart, Tomomi Inada. Mattis held a series of high-level meetings in Seoul and Tokyo last week on his first overseas trip as Pentagon chief. He was returning to Washington on Saturday.

In an opening statement at his news conference, Mattis also explicitly stated that the Trump administration will stick to the previous U.S. stance that the U.S.-Japan security treaty applies to defending Japan's continued administration of East China Sea's Senkaku islands, which are contested by China.

In response, China's Foreign Ministry reasserted its claim of sovereignty over the tiny, uninhabited islands.

The 1960 U.S.-Japan treaty is "a product of the Cold War, which should not impair China's territorial sovereignty and legitimate rights," the chief spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, Lu Kang, was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the ministry's website.

"We urge the U.S. side to take a responsible attitude, stop making wrong remarks on the issue involving the Diaoyu islands' sovereignty, and avoid making the issue more complicated and bringing instability to the regional situation," Lu said.

Saturday's news conference was Mattis' first since taking office Jan. 20. He is the first career military officer to serve as defense secretary since George Marshall, a former Army chief of staff, in 1950-51 during the Korean War. Mattis served 41 years in the Marine Corps, including a stint on Okinawa.

Mattis' task in South Korea and Japan was to assure each government that the Trump administration will stick by its treaty obligations. President Donald Trump had said during the campaign that the alliances were a bad deal for America because the allies do too little for U.S. security.

Mattis addressed this head-on.

"Japan has made noteworthy contributions to regional security and to the alliance, and the United States deeply appreciates Japan's contributions," he said. "But make no mistake: In my meeting with Japanese leaders, both our nations recognize that we must not be found complacent in the face of the challenges we face."

The U.S. has 28,500 troops in South Korea and about 50,000 in Japan.

Lu also expressed China's opposition to U.S. plans to deploy a missile defense system in South Korea, one that Mattis on Friday said was intended to protect the country from North Korea's nuclear threat.

"We firmly oppose" the deployment, Lu said at a regular news briefing Friday. "This will not change and has not changed." The system, which China says is a U.S. attempt to interfere with China's nuclear deterrent, "will undermine the strategic balance," he said.

China has threatened South Korea with economic consequences if it agrees to the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.

Separately, China's Foreign Ministry said Saturday that while Mattis was in Tokyo on Friday, China's top foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, spoke by telephone with Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

The conversation, which the ministry said was initiated by the White House, appeared to be a preparatory step for a call between President Xi Jinping and Trump.

The ministry's account of the conversation was upbeat. Flynn said the United States was committed to "developing strong and powerful U.S.-China relations" and "properly managing the sensitive issues," the ministry said. For his part, Yang emphasized the two countries' "broad common interests and great cooperation potential," according to the ministry.

On the Iran issue, Trump administration officials have said they were actively considering a "range of options," including economic measures and increased support for Iran's regional adversaries.

On Friday, the administration ordered sanctions against more than two dozen people and companies from the Persian Gulf to China in retaliation for Iran's recent ballistic missile test. Those targeted by the Treasury Department include Iranian, Lebanese, Emirati and Chinese individuals and firms involved in procuring ballistic missile technology for Iran.

Iran "is the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East," Mattis said Saturday. "I think it is wise to make certain that Iran recognizes that what it is doing is getting the attention of a lot of people."

He added: "It does no good to ignore it. It does no good to dismiss it. At the same time, I don't see any need to increase the number of forces we have in the Middle East at this time."

During his tenure as commander of U.S. Central Command, which ended in 2013, Mattis was known to have pushed for more aggressive actions against Iran than the Obama White House would tolerate.

One of the few specifics Mattis offered at his Senate confirmation hearing on fighting the Islamic State militant group in Syria was that he believed the campaign to take Raqqa should be accelerated. Since then he has said little on the subject.

The Obama administration had set a limit of about 500 U.S. troops in Syria, a policy derived from then-President Barack Obama's resistance to getting drawn into another war in the Middle East.

U.S. special operations troops have been working in small groups with Syrian opposition fighters, both Kurdish and Arab, as part of a strategy to gradually retake Raqqa, the Islamic State's self-declared capital. The U.S. also has been conducting airstrikes.

