The Miracle Worker to open Feb. 16 at the Royal Theatre

The Royal Players will present The Miracle Worker on Feb. 16-19 and 23-26 at The Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St. in Benton.

The cast includes a wide array of actors from Benton and nearby cities and features two young girls who share the role of Helen Keller, who was left blind and deaf by an illness when she was an infant. The three-act play was written by William Gibson and is based on the Helen Keller autobiography The Story of My Life.

Kathy Bartholmey of North Little Rock directs the play, which tells the story of young Helen, who is tormented by rage and confusion until her parents hire Anne Sullivan, a tutor who helps Helen learn to communicate.

“The Miracle Worker is just as much about Anne Sullivan, who refuses to give up on Helen,” said

Bartholmey, who directed Oklahoma! at The Royal in 2015. “It is a moving story of how Anne’s gift for teaching and her grit and perseverance lead to that breakthrough moment that forever changes a young girl’s life.”

The play is adapted from Gibson’s 1957 Playhouse 90 teleplay of the same name. It premiered on Broadway at the Playhouse Theatre on Oct. 19, 1959, starring Anne Bancroft as Anne Sullivan and Patty Duke as Helen Keller. A film version of the play was released in 1962, also starring Bancroft and Duke.

Lisa Goodrich of Benton and Alyson Courtney of Little Rock are co-producing the play, with Destiny Marchese of Little Rock serving as assistant director.

“This is the first time we have presented The Miracle Worker,” said Goodrich, who is a longtime supporter of the Royal Players. “We are fortunate that our director is so well versed about this play.”

Bartholmey, who operates the Cast ‘N Crew Drama League for home-schoolers in North Little Rock, said one of her sons appeared in a production of The Miracle Worker about 20 years ago.

“I helped backstage and became familiar with the show,” she said.

Bartholmey’s daughter, April Bartholmey of North Little Rock, plays Anne Sullivan.

Berkeley Courtney-Moore of Little Rock and Hannah Dickinson of Maumelle share the role of Helen.

Berkeley, the 8-year-old daughter of Alyson Courtney and Wess Moore of Little Rock, attends Pulaski Academy in Little Rock. She will play Helen in the Feb. 16, 17, 25 and 26 productions.

Hannah, the 10-year-old daughter of Chris and Tammy

Dickinson of Maumelle, is home-schooled. She will play Helen in the Feb. 18, 19, 23 and 24 productions.

Appearing as members of the Keller family will be Ersella Hughes of Hot Springs, who appears as Kate Keller, Helen’s mother; Joshua Grandon of Benton, who plays Mr. Keller, Helen’s father; and Johnny

Jackson of Bryant, who portrays James, Helen’s brother.

The cast also includes the following:

• Jordan Sanchez of Bryant appears as the doctor.

• Melody Small of Little Rock, a home-schooled student, portrays Martha, a servant child.

• Debbie Wright of Maumelle appears as Aunt Ev.

• Robert Ballew of Benton plays the part of Anagnos, an instructor at the Perkins Institute for the Blind, where Helen was sent.

• Jaketa McClure of Benton appears as Viney, a servant.

• James Smith of Benton, a student at Howard Perrin Elementary School, portrays Percy, a servant child.

Rounding out the cast of blind girls and ensemble members are the following:

• Kate Benham of Benton, who attends Arkansas Christian Academy;

• Julianne Flora of Benton, who attends Benton Middle School;

• Katie McCallister of Benton, who is home-schooled;

• Amber Thompson of Bryant, who attends Bryant Freshman Academy;

• Madison Courage Fleck of North Little Rock, who attends Central Arkansas Christian School;

• Brooklyn Courtney-Moore of Little Rock, who attends Pulaski Academy;

• Isabelle Marchese of Little Rock, who is home-schooled; and

• Makenzie Taylor of Little Rock, who attends Joe T. Robinson Middle School.

The show includes set design and construction by Carl McBride of Bryant; costuming by Dee Burton and Erin Marchese, both of Little Rock, and Sharilyn McPherson McCallister of Benton; technical supervision by Timothy Huddleston of Bryant; props by Misty L. Failor Jezierski of Benton; dialect coaching by Sarah Clayton of Benton; and sound by Phoebe Earles of Benton.

There is a special appearance by Stuart, a 13-year-old Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, who is handled by Lori Buckner Martin of East End. Stuart is a retired competitor in obedience and rally and previously played the role of Sandy the Dog in the Royal’s production of Annie.

Show times are 7 p.m. Feb. 16-18 and 23-25; and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors 60 and older and military personnel; and $5 for ages 3 to college student with a school ID.

Tickets can be reserved online at www.theroyalplayers.com. For reservations, call (501) 315-5483. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.