Pence: Gorsuch will join court

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Vice President Mike Pence pledged Saturday that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will join the nation's highest court "one way or the other."

Pence made the pledge during a speech in Philadelphia to the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group. His remarks echoed President Donald Trump's comments last week in which the president urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "go nuclear" and scrap long-standing rules requiring 60 votes if Democrats move to block Gorsuch.

A least one Democratic senator has vowed to block Gorsuch's nomination as payback for McConnell's decision to wait until after the Nov. 8 election to fill the opening created by the February 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia. The Senate held no hearings or votes on the Supreme Court candidate that President Barack Obama put forward.

Trump on Tuesday announced Gorsuch, 49, a judge on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, as his choice to succeed the conservative Scalia.

Pence said Gorsuch had already met with 12 senators from both political parties and is willing to meet with all 100 senators. The vice president said a candidate to become an associate justice on the nation's highest court had never faced a successful filibuster and "Judge Neil Gorsuch should not be the first."

"Rest assured, we will work with the Senate leadership to ensure that Judge Gorsuch gets an up-or-down vote on the Senate floor -- one way or the other," Pence said. "This seat does not belong to any party or any ideology or any interest group. This seat on the Supreme Court belongs to the American people, and the American people deserve a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."

Pence said the Senate had voted unanimously to confirm Gorsuch to his current post, and that nearly a third of the senators who voted back then remain in the Senate.

The Senate's vote on Gorsuch in 2006 was by unanimous consent, or voice vote. It was not a recorded vote.

Gorsuch has long modeled his conservative constitutionalist views after Scalia.

In fact, Gorsuch recalls being blinded by tears in the middle of a ski run after someone rang his cellphone with news of Scalia's unexpected death.

"I immediately lost what breath I had," Gorsuch said in a speech last April. "And I am not embarrassed to admit that I couldn't see the rest of the way down the mountain for the tears."

Like Scalia, Gorsuch believes that judges must focus primarily on the text of the 230-year-old Constitution and resolve legal disputes by following the Founding Fathers' intentions. Gorsuch has said that if judges factor in personal beliefs, societal changes or calculations about maximizing social welfare, they risk becoming "little more than politicians with robes."

Gorsuch, who once went fly-fishing with Scalia, said Scalia helped remind Americans about the roles of judges and lawmakers. In a speech last year at Case Western Reserve University, Gorsuch said that message was that "legislators may appeal to their own moral convictions and to claims about social utility to reshape law ... but that judges should do none of these things in a democratic society."

Scalia, who died last February, was a leading proponent of originalism, an approach that seeks to resolve constitutional disputes by focusing on the document's text, its historical context and the framers' intentions. Originalism often is viewed as a conservative philosophy, but adherents can often hold strong civil libertarian views. Scalia, for example, held that flag burning was protected speech.

Originalism's critics say judges should treat the Constitution as a living, breathing document that's able to encompass society's evolving values.

An example of this approach is the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that says constitutional rights to due process and equal protection support a right to same-sex marriage. In his dissent, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. wrote that the Constitution "had nothing to do with" that ruling by the court majority.

In his 2016 speech, Gorsuch also quoted Scalia as saying that, to be a good judge, "you have to resign yourself to the fact that you're not always going to like the conclusions you reach. If you like them all the time, you're probably doing something wrong."

Information for this article was contributed by Denise Lavoie, Michael Tarm and Rhonda Shafner of The Associated Press.

A Section on 02/05/2017