Police: Wal-Mart customer fatally shoots suspected thief
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:31 a.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a customer at a Wal-Mart store in Florida fatally shot a man who was among a group suspected of stealing two carts full of merchandise.
The Orange County Sheriff's office said in a statement that the shooting occurred Saturday after suspects left the store with stolen items.
Sheriff's Capt. A.L. Nieves says the men were loading the merchandise into a car when a worker and a customer who came to the employee's aid confronted them.
Nieves says the customer was armed and fired at a suspect, who he thought was going for a weapon. Nieves did not identify anyone involved.
The suspect later died at a hospital after deputies found him at a gas station.
The shooting is under investigation, and the remaining robbery suspects remain at large.
PopulistMom says... February 5, 2017 at 12:03 p.m.
You are not allowed to kill people because you suspect that they are stealing. A wannabe cop out of control.
NoUserName says... February 5, 2017 at 12:23 p.m.
I think I'd wait for all the facts. But that's just me personally. That being said, I've seen the lack of motivation police departments have in investigating thefts. People are getting fed up. The more fed up people are, the more likely this is going to happen. Incidentally, the car they were loading this stuff in? Stolen. Good riddance I say.
