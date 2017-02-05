AT THE POST

DAY 15 of 57

SATURDAY’S ATTENDANCE 11,500

SATURDAY’S TOTAL HANDLE $3,270,266

SATURDAY’S ON-TRACK HANDLE $798,404

SATURDAY’S PICK 5 PAYOUT $3,181.35

TODAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:50 a.m.; Santa Anita, 1 p.m.; Golden Gate, 1:15 p.m.

SATURDAY’S STARS

Leading jockeys Ramon Vazquez and Geonvanni Franco each won 3 races. Vazquez, who leads the jockey standings with 20 victories in 78 starts, won the fifth, sixth and nine races. One of Vazquez’s victories was on Domain’s Rap in the fifth race, covering 1 mile in 1:38.55. It was the second victory of the meet for Domain’s Rap, who won the Fifth Season Stakes on Jan. 13. … Franco, who is in second place in the jockey standings with 14 victories in 56 starts, won the first, fourth and the King Cotton Stakes. Franco’s victory in the fourth came aboard first-time starter Comic Summer, who won a $15,000 maiden claimer by 1¼ lengths over Learning Curve. Comic Summer paid $43.40, $17.40 and 8.60 for trainer K.K.

FINAL FURLONG

Four-time defending champion Ricardo Santana Jr. reached two career milestones with three victories Friday at Oaklawn. He recorded his 300th Oaklawn victory aboard Tales of War ($10.40) in the first race for trainer Mike Lauer. He added victories in the seventh race aboard favored Five O One ($6) for trainer Brad Cox and eighth race aboard Knights Key ($10.80) for trainer Ron Moquett of Hot Springs. Five O One also represented Santana’s 800th career North American victory, according to Equibase. Santana, a 24-year-old from Panama, began riding in the United States in 2009 and at Oaklawn in 2011. … Two-time Oaklawn riding champion Terry Thompson, in his first mount of the meet, won Friday’s fifth race on Checker Czech ($41.60) for trainer Charles Kardoush. It was the 612th career Oaklawn victory for Thompson, who hadn’t ridden since Aug. 13 at Prairie Meadows. Thompson was Oaklawn’s leading rider in 2009 and 2010. … Richard Eramia recorded his first career Oaklawn victory aboard Secret Trick ($20) in Friday’s second race for trainer Lauer, who swept the early daily double. … Stewards have suspended jockey Didiel Osorio three racing days (Feb. 9-11) for allowing Marquee Miss “to drift in without being clear” during the stretch run of last Saturday’s $125,000 American Beauty Stakes for older female sprinters. Osorio, who has three victories at the meet, will not appeal the suspension, said his agent, Joe Santos.

Information for this report from Oaklawn Media department and Democrat-Gazette Press Services.