ROAD TO THE KENTUCKY DERBY

HOLY BULL STAKES

Classic Empire falls

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Irish War Cry led all the way to upset Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Classic Empire by 3¾ lengths in the $350,000 Holy Bull Stakes on Saturday at Gulfstream.

Ridden by Joel Rosario, Irish War Cry ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.52. The New Jersey-bred colt paid $10.80, $4 and $2.20 at 4-1 odds.

Delta Downs Jackpot winner Gunnevera returned $4 and $2.10, while Classic Empire was another 5 lengths back in third and paid $2.10 to show.

Classic Empire, sent off as the 1-2 favorite, was making his 3-yearold debut after winning an Eclipse Award as 2-year-old male champion. He won 4 of 5 starts last year, including a neck victory in the BC Juvenile at Santa Anita.

Maryland-based Irish War Cry, trained by Graham Motion, won his career debut by 4½ lengths on Nov.

He is a son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin.

ROBERT B. LEWIS

Royal Mo cruises

ARCADIA, Calif. — Royal Mo won the $150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes by 3½ lengths Saturday at Santa Anita, giving owners Jerry and Ann Moss a second contender for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Victor Espinoza, Royal Mo ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.48. The 3-year-old colt trained by John Shirreffs earned 10 points toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby’s 20-horse field.

The Mosses’ other 3-year-old, Gormley, won the Sham Stakes by a head last month at Santa Anita. The same connections won the 2005 Kentucky Derby with 50-1 Giacomo, tied for the second-longest shot to win the race.

“We haven’t had two horses in this position in a long time and it’s fun,” said Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records. “We don’t really see anyone else coming up that scares us.”

Royal Mo paid $5, $3.40 and $2.20. The colt’s sire is Uncle Mo, who was undefeated as a 2-yearold but got knocked out of the 2011 Kentucky Derby because of illness.

Irap returned $4.20 and $2.60 while 7-5 favorite Sheer Flattery was another neck back in third and paid $2.20 to show in the Grade 3 race.

WITHERS STAKES

Favorite El Areeb romps

OZONE PARK, N.Y. — El Areeb, the odds-on favorite ridden by Trevor McCarthy, won the Grade III $250,000 Withers Stakes by 4¼ lengths at Aqueduct Racetrack.

The 3-year-old son of Exchange Rate went off favored at 1-2 after his 1¼-length score in the Grade III Jerome Stakes on Jan. 2. Three wide in the early going as 29-1 shot True Timber rushed up to show the way after stumbling at the start of the 1 1/16-mile test on the inner track, the gray colt tracked third off opening fractions of :24.29, :49.31, and 1:14.06 before taking over as the field turned for home.

True Timber put in a game effort to hold second, but El Areeb easily cleared him through a 1:38.30 mile and was comfortably alone at the wire. His running time was 1:44.47 on a fast track, returning $3.10, $2.50, and $2.10. True Timber paid $13.60 and $8, while J Boys Echo closed to get third ($3.80).

El Areeb now has 20 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard.

2017 Kentucky Derby standings

NAME PTS.

Classic Empire 32 El Areeb 20 Gormley 20 Gunnevera 14 Practical Joke 14

Uncontested 11

Lookin at Lee 10 Irish War Cry 10 Mastery 10 Mo Town 10 McCraken 10 Guest Suite 10 Royal Mo 10 Irap 8 Wild Shot 6 True Timber 6 No Dozing 5 Bonus Points 5

NAME PTS.

Klimt 4 Hot Sean 4 Dangerfield 4 Syndergaard 4

Petrov 4

Untrapped 4 American Anthem 4 J Boys Echo 3

Warrior’s Club 3

Recruiting Ready 2

Rowdy the Warrior 2

Takaful 2 Win With Pride 2 Takeoff 2 Sheer Fantasy 2 Big Hit 2 Term of Art 1 Midnight Pleasure 1 BOLD Indicates horse who ran at Oaklawn park