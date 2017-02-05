STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUPS

SOUTHLAND MEN CENTRAL ARKANSAS 68,

SE LOUISIANA 66

CONWAY — Jordan Howard’s three-pointer with two seconds left lifted Central Arkansas (6-18, 5-6 Southland) over Southeastern Louisiana (13-11, 6-5) at the Farris Center.

The Bears trailed by seven, 66-59, with 4:01 left after Eddy Polanco’s three-pointer. UCA, which held the Lions scoreless after that, got baskets by Jeff Lowery, Ethan Lee and Mathieu Kamba to get the Bears within 66-65 with 2:11 remaining before Howard’s basket won it.

Southeastern Louisiana led 37-33 at halftime, but UCA shot 54.2 percent from the field in the second half on the strength of Howard’s 3-of-3 shooting, which included 2 of 2 three-pointers.

Howard led the Bears with 14 points. Kamba had 13, while Derreck Brooks and Lee scored 10 apiece. Brooks added a game-high 11 rebounds.

UCA held Southeastern Louisiana’s leading scorer, Davon Hayes, to five points on 1-of-14 shooting from the field. Hayes came into the game averaging 13.1 points a game.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 77,

SE LOUISIANA 55

CONWAY —Brianna Mullins matched her career high with 25 points and Kierra Jordan added 18 in 15 minutes as Central Arkansas (17-4, 9-2 Southland) easily defeated Southeastern Louisiana in the Farris Center for the Sugar Bears’ eighth consecutive victory.

The Sugar Bears outscored the Lady Lions (4-18, 2-9) 38-14 in the lane, 29-8 off turnovers, and made a season-high 27 free throws as they defeated Southeastern Louisiana for the sixth consecutive time.

Mullins was 7 of 10 from the field and 9 of 12 at the free-throw line as she equaled the career-high she set at Abilene Christian during her freshman season. It was the 10th time this season Jordan had scored 10 or more points in a game this season. The junior from Jackson, Miss., was 7 of 12 from the field and 4 of 7 at the free-throw line. Taylor Baudoin finished with 11 points for UCA and shared team-high rebounding honors with Taylor Sells (8).

SWAC MEN

ALABAMA STATE 77,

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 65

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama State (6-16, 4-6 Southwestern Athletic) went on a 16-5 run in a six-minute span of the second half to put away Arkansas-Pine Bluff (5-19, 4-6) at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

The Hornets led 54-53 after two Devin Berry free throws with 7:46 left, but the Golden Lions could manage only three Charles Jackson points and two Trent Steen free throws with 1:41 left while Alabama State built a 70-58 lead.

Alabama State’s Reginald Gee led all scorers with 20 points on the strength of 9-of-12 free-throw shooting. Teammates Tony Armstrong and Torloft Thomas had 17 and 15 points, respectively.

JoeRandle Toliver led UAPB with 18 points. Steen and Travon Harper chipped in 10 apiece.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Golden Lions over the Hornets. It also dropped UAPB into a tie for seventh place in the SWAC with Alabama State.

SWAC WOMEN

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 52,

ALABAMA STATE 51

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Ashlee Daniel made the second of two free throws with one second left to lift Arkansas-Pine Bluff (8-13, 5-5 Southwestern Athletic) to a narrow victory at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

UAPB led 41-35 at the end of the third quarter and carried the lead throughout the fourth until the Hornets tied the score at 51-51 on a three-pointer with 30 seconds left. Daniel rebounded Ajia Richardson’s jumper and was fouled with a second left. She missed the first free throw before making the game-winner.

UAPB’s Destiny Brewton led all players with 15 points. Teammate Faith Ohanta had 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

The victory was the fourth in five games for the Golden Lions. Alabama State (8-12, 7-3) had won seven of eight games before Saturday, including a 74-62 victory over UAPB on Jan. 7 in Pine Bluff.