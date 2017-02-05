UALR victory satisfies Foley

In Joe Foley’s mind, Saturday was more like it.

Two days after what Foley deemed a lackluster victory over Appalachian State, the UALR women’s basketball team put together one of its most complete games of the season in a 79-47 victory over Coastal Carolina at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

The Trojans forced 24 turnovers, committed only six and scored their third-highest point total of the season without much production from their leading scorer. The victory was their 11th in a row to match their best start to a Sun Belt season.

“A lot better tonight than the other night,” Foley said. “I thought we played with a little more intensity. I thought we took care of the ball better. That’s what we harped on. Take care of the basketball, play a little defense.”

Senior Kaitlyn Pratt scored a team-high 19 points and became the 11th UALR player to accumulate 1,000 career points. Ronjanae DeGray had 13, and Carolee Dillard added a career-high 11 points as the Trojans shot 54.9 percent.

But the difference came on defense for UALR (17-6, 11-0 Sun Belt Conference), which held Coastal Carolina (9-12, 4-7) to 36.7 percent from the floor and forced 24 turnovers that led to 32 points.

It came a day after what junior guard Monique Townson called the “best practice all week,” a workout that took place in between Thursday’s less-than-satisfying 67-55 victory over Appalachian State and Saturday’s victory. The Trojans now lead the Sun Belt by 2½ games.

“I think we started it in practice,” said Townson, who had eight points and three assists. “Just knowing what we were supposed to do at every position on both ends of the court.”

UALR led 16-6 after the first quarter, but Coastal Carolina cut it to 16-10 before UALR’s defense assumed control. After Naheria Hamilton’s two free throws with 8:50 left in the first half, Coastal Carolina didn’t score again until a Jas Adams three-pointer with 19 seconds left, a stretch in which the Chanticleers committed eight turnovers and missed all four shots.

UALR led 34-13 at halftime. The advantage never dropped below 20 in the second half and grew to as much as 35 points.

Pratt, a senior who criticized her team’s play as much as Foley did after Thursday’s victory, was pleased to an extent.

“Just because we did this to this team, that doesn’t mean we’ll be able to do that to every team,” she said. “We still know what we can do better as a team. And we know that post defense was not up to par, and we need to get better.”

Sharde Collins was held to 8 points on 3-of-11 shooting, two days after the Sun Belt’s leading scorer in conference games was held to 6 points on 3-of-15 shooting.

But Foley was pleased with his team despite Collins’ struggles, pointing out Townson’s direction of the offense that led to Pratt’s drives to the basket.

“That’s good to see,” he said. “That shows you that we know how to look other places now, and we’re not just looking for her.”

Pratt scored eight of her points in the third quarter, and her basket with 8:04 left gave UALR a 40-15 lead and put her over 1,000 career points.

“All I heard was my name, but I didn’t hear what happened,” she said. “I’m happy, but I’ll be happier if I see confetti fall on us in March.”

The Trojans shrugged off the 11-0 conference start. It’s happened one other time, and the 2010-2011 won the regular season and tournament titles on its way to the NCAA Tournament.

“Only if they do what that team did,” Foley said. “If they can do that, it’ll mean a lot to me. If not, it’s just 11-0.”

APPALACHIAN STATE 81,

ARKANSAS STATE 72, OT

JONESBORO — Appalachian State made six consecutive shots during overtime to complete the regular-season series sweep over Arkansas State at the Convocation Center.

“In overtime, we just fell apart,” Arkansas State Coach Brian Boyer said. “They scored on six straight possessions. We did not execute. We messed up two straight timeouts by not executing properly. When it got to overtime, for whatever reason, fatigue or youth, whatever, we played that overtime about as poorly as you could play.”

Appalachian State’s hot streak allowed the Mountaineers (9-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) to double up ASU (5-18, 3-8) 18-9 in overtime. The visitors took an 80-69 lead with 29 seconds left on Madi Story’s three-pointer to cap a 13-2 run.

Dominique Oliver, who had 18 points and a career-high 7 assists for the Red Wolves, hit a three-pointer to tie the score at 63-63 with 1:26 remaining in regulation, but neither team could convert a game-winner in the final minute.

While the Red Wolves stayed in the game by hitting 9 of 20 (45 percent) three-pointers, the Mountaineers attempted 16 more field goals, (77-61), and won the offensive rebound (21-10) and turnover (20-12) battles.

“How good do you have to be to let the other team shoot the ball 16 more times than you?” Boyer said. “And yet we still had the chance to win.”

Story and Q. Murray led Appalachian State with 25 points apiece. Joi Jones added 15 points for the Mountaineers. Brittany Fowler scored 14 for the Red Wolves with Starr Taylor and Lauren Bradshaw adding 10 apiece.

Sports on 02/05/2017