Monday, February 06, 2017, 6:18 a.m.

91st General Assembly Calendar

This article was published today at 2:39 a.m.

The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the 29th day of the 2017 regular session.

COMMITTEES

9:30 a.m. Senate Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs, Room

130.

10 a.m. Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs, Room 130. 11 a.m. Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus, Room 149.

11 a.m. Joint Committee on Energy, Room 171.

Upon adjournment of the Senate, Senate Efficiency Committee, Room 309.

Upon adjournment of both chambers, Claims Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.

SENATE

1:30 p.m. Senate convenes.

Print Headline: 91st General Assembly Calendar

