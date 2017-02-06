Home / Latest News /
Arkansas' only Ten Thousand Villages closing in downtown Little Rock
This article was published today at 11:46 a.m.
PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL
Arkansas’ only Ten Thousand Villages, located in Little Rock’s River Market district, is set to close in early April, according to the store.
The fair-trade gift shop has been in business at 301 President Clinton Ave. for nearly 12 years but is shutting its doors as part of a changing retail environment, manager Leslie Reynolds said.
“Retail is in a tricky place right now just in general,” Reynolds told Arkansas Online, noting that the company is focusing its attention on online sales and areas with more foot traffic.
Reynolds said she is sad the store is leaving the Little Rock area, adding her appreciation for all of the customers over the years.
"It has been our pleasure to know you and be part of this community," the local Ten Thousand Villages said on Facebook.
Moses Tucker Real Estate, the firm marketing the building, declined to comment on plans for the 2,331-square-foot commercial space.
The store will hold a number of promotions leading up to its April 4 closure, including a 25-percent-off sale currently being offered.
Updates on final sales can be found by visiting the Ten Thousand Villages location's Facebook page.
