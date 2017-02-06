Aggravated robbery suspect escapes from central Arkansas health center, police say

A 20-year-old North Little Rock man facing charges including aggravated robbery should be considered armed and dangerous after his escape Sunday from a central Arkansas health center, authorities said.

Courtney Zyronne Johnson was able to jump the fence at Rivendell Behavioral Health Services in Benton around 6:40 p.m. Sunday after he was transferred there under a court order, the Benton Police Department said in a statement. He has not been located since.

Johnson faces charges of aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft of property in Lonoke County, where he been booked at the jail before being transferred to the health facility. Johnson is also wanted on warrants for robbery cases in Little Rock, Pulaski County and Saline County, authorities said, noting he will also face charges tied to the escape. Another inmate at the health center who was not identified will be charged after helping Johnson jump the fence, the statement said.

Johnson is described as a black man who stands 6-foot-3, weighs about 150 pounds and was wearing a blue North Carolina shirt with "32" on the back, blue jeans and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, police said.