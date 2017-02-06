Arkansas man dies after vehicle catches fire in collision on state highway

An Arkansas man was killed after his vehicle collided with a Ford truck on a state highway and caught fire Saturday night, police said.

Richard Keck, 30, of Saint Paul was driving a 2009 Chevrolet south on Arkansas 23 in Madison County north of the Franklin County line around 11:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Chevrolet crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Ford F-650 heading north, police said. Keck's vehicle then left the highway and caught fire, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford's driver, 32-year-old Daniel McGuire of Combs, was reported injured in the wreck and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident.

Keck's death is the 36th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.