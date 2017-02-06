Home / Latest News /
Arkansas Senate OKs bill forcing Amazon to collect taxes
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:24 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Senate has approved a measure aimed at forcing Amazon to begin collecting state sales taxes, a plan that's backed by Wal-Mart and lawmakers who say the state is missing out on up to $100 million in tax revenue from the e-commerce giant.
The Senate on Monday approved by a 23-9 vote legislation out-of-state companies with no physical presence in the state to collect the tax if they sell more than $100,000 worth of products or make at least 200 transactions. Arkansas is one of a handful of states where Amazon doesn't have a distribution center or office and doesn't collect sales taxes.
The measure would allow Arkansas to seek court action to collect the tax revenue from sellers. The bill now heads to the House.
