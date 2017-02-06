Police: Arkansas woman accused of shooting at husband after he accuses her of affair

Police arrested a Fayetteville woman Sunday night after her husband said she shot at him during an argument in which he accused her of having an affair, authorities said.

Denise Chandler, 48, a landlord, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated assault of a family member and third-degree domestic battery after one of her tenants called police, according to a Fayetteville Police Department report.

The tenant told police that he heard Chandler’s husband yelling for his wife to put down her gun, and dispatch workers told officers they thought could hear Chandler’s husband saying “She tried to kill me” during the call, the report said.

When police reached the couple’s home in the 2800 block of Prince William Drive in Fayetteville, Chandler’s husband told them, “I can’t believe she shot at me,” authorities said.

The victim told officers he and his wife began arguing when he accused her of having an affair. According to the report, the accusation made Chandler angry and she began to try to hit her husband.

Chandler’s husband said she fell because of her attempts, then told him she was going to get her gun, authorities said. Before he got out of the backyard, he said, he heard a single gunshot, according to the report.

Chandler told officers she had been in an argument with her husband. When officers asked about her firing a gun, she told them she wanted her lawyer, police said.