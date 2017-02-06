Arkansas woman killed after vehicle strikes tree, flips

An Arkansas woman was killed after her vehicle hit a tree and overturned Sunday night in Randolph County, officials said.

Cynthia Kelso, 58, of Maynard was driving a 1993 Chevrolet west on Arkansas 328 in Maynard around 10:20 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The vehicle left the highway, struck a large tree and overturned, police said.

Kelso was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was reported injured in the wreck.

[INTERACTIVE: Coverage of all fatal wrecks in Arkansas so far this year]

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident, police said.

Kelso's death is the 37th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.