Arkansas woman killed after vehicle strikes tree, flips
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:03 a.m.
An Arkansas woman was killed after her vehicle hit a tree and overturned Sunday night in Randolph County, officials said.
Cynthia Kelso, 58, of Maynard was driving a 1993 Chevrolet west on Arkansas 328 in Maynard around 10:20 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The vehicle left the highway, struck a large tree and overturned, police said.
Kelso was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was reported injured in the wreck.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident, police said.
Kelso's death is the 37th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
