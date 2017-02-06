Bentonville planners to hear rezoning request

BENTONVILLE -- Residents will have the opportunity to give the Planning Commission feedback about a possible rezoning on Southeast J Street permitting a residential development near several downtown amenities.

Bentonville-based RoddeyGraham Development Group wants to rezone about 13.5 acres from agricultural to planned residential development. The request will go before the commission Tuesday.

The land is west of the Northeast J Street and Northeast Chapel Drive intersection and just north of Allencroft subdivision. Chapel Hill Subdivision is across Northeast J Street from the development site.

It's about a mile north of Scott Family Amazeum and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and 2 miles from the downtown square to the southwest and to Interstate 49 to the southeast.

The purpose of the zoning change is to allow flexibility and variation from city requirements and development standards so the design of a residential development can be enhanced, according to city code.

It permits innovation and special features, such as types of structures, efficient use of open space and a housing of varying price points, the code states.

RoddeyGraham's proposed development, North Village, includes 31 single-family houses and 32 townhouses and 5 acres of open space, according to documents.

There will be three plans for single-family residences and two for townhouses. All will have what RoddeyGraham calls an "Ozark vernacular" style, meaning a mixture of modern and farm house architecture, according to the development group.

The open space will include about a 3-acre park on the property's southeast corner, which will have fire pits, relaxation areas, and walking and biking trails. A pond will be near the property's northwest corner.

North Village Property Owner's Association will own and maintain the common areas, according to documents.

"A driving force behind the creation of North Village was to create a lasting community which would provide a valuable contribution to the City of Bentonville in which residents would be proud -- and happy -- in which to live," reads RoddeyGraham's project narrative submitted to the Planning Department.

Garrison Roddey, RoddeyGraham managing member, said location is key when selecting where to build as the development group uses a formula to keep the overall land cost a low percentage of the home price while providing a type of housing the area needs.

RoddeyGraham's other projects in Northwest Arkansas include a couple houses on North Main Street in Bentonville, some townhomes south of Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville and The Grove in Rogers.

"We always want to provide the best value," he said, regardless of the project size.

Residents in Allencroft and Chapel Hill subdivisions have expressed concerns about the rezoning for North Village to city planners, Beau Thompson, city planner, told RoddeyGraham officials and planning commissioners at their meeting Jan. 31.

Concerns included street access, aesthetics and increased traffic, especially through Allencroft subdivision, he said.

Chapel Hill subdivision resident Marcus Osborne said he opposed the request for two reasons in his written opposition to the Planning Department.

"The significant density of housing proposed, particularly the townhome portion, does not appear to fit with the area," he wrote, also adding, "the point of entry/exit onto J Street could create safety concerns for Chapel Hill and Allencroft residents."

NW News on 02/06/2017