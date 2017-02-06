Bill that would block push for Arkansas Capitol satanic monument passes House

LITTLE ROCK — An effort to build a satanic monument near the Arkansas Capitol would effectively be blocked unless lawmakers approve the statue under a measure that's advancing in the Legislature.

The bill that passed the House on a 91-0 vote Monday would prevent the state Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission from considering proposals to build or remove any monuments without legislative authorization. Current law allows the commission to consider monument proposals and issue recommendations, even though none can be built without legislative approval.

The bill would block a public hearing planned on a Baphomet statue the Satanic Temple has proposed on the state Capitol Grounds. The monument was proposed in response to a privately funded Ten Commandments monument lawmakers approved last year.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

