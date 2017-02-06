Subscribe Register Login

Monday, February 06, 2017, 4:39 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Bill that would block push for Arkansas Capitol satanic monument passes House

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:54 p.m.

baphomet-the-goat-headed-satanic-deity-will-soon-grace-the-state-capitol-grounds-once-the-confederate-soldier-is-relocatedfayetteville-born-otus-the-head-cats-award-winning-column-of-humorous-fabrication-appears-every-saturday

Baphomet, the goat-headed satanic deity, will soon grace the state Capitol grounds once the Confederate soldier is relocated.Fayetteville-born Otus the Head Cat’s award-winning column of humorous fabrication appears every Saturday.

LITTLE ROCK — An effort to build a satanic monument near the Arkansas Capitol would effectively be blocked unless lawmakers approve the statue under a measure that's advancing in the Legislature.

The bill that passed the House on a 91-0 vote Monday would prevent the state Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission from considering proposals to build or remove any monuments without legislative authorization. Current law allows the commission to consider monument proposals and issue recommendations, even though none can be built without legislative approval.

The bill would block a public hearing planned on a Baphomet statue the Satanic Temple has proposed on the state Capitol Grounds. The monument was proposed in response to a privately funded Ten Commandments monument lawmakers approved last year.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Bill that would block push for Arkansas Capitol satanic monument passes House

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online