Blink 182, country singer Brantley Gilbert set for shows in North Little Rock
This article was published today at 1:10 p.m.
A punk rock trio and a country star are among the acts set to play North Little Rock in the coming months, Verizon Arena said Monday.
Rock group Blink-182 is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. March 31, according to a news release.
Tickets for the show, which includes opening act The Naked and Famous, will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. Tickets prices range from $29.50 to $69.50, the venue said.
Country singer Brantley Gilbert will play at 7 p.m. April 21 with Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs and Brian Davis, according to a separate release. Ticket sales for Gilbert’s show begin Friday at 10 a.m., and prices start at $34.75, the release said.
