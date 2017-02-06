Blink 182, country singer Brantley Gilbert set for shows in North Little Rock

A punk rock trio and a country star are among the acts set to play North Little Rock in the coming months, Verizon Arena said Monday.

Rock group Blink-182 is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. March 31, according to a news release.

Tickets for the show, which includes opening act The Naked and Famous, will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. Tickets prices range from $29.50 to $69.50, the venue said.

Country singer Brantley Gilbert will play at 7 p.m. April 21 with Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs and Brian Davis, according to a separate release. Ticket sales for Gilbert’s show begin Friday at 10 a.m., and prices start at $34.75, the release said.