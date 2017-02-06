Bush, wife participate in coin toss

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, took part in the pregame coin toss in Super Bowl 51.

The Atlanta Falcons won the toss, but deferred their selection to the second half.

The former first couple got a huge ovation, including applause from coaches and players from both teams, when they came onto the field slowly with Barbara in a golf cart and the 92-year-old former president being pushed in a wheelchair next to her.

The Bushes often attend games of the Houston Texans, the host stadium for its second Super Bowl.

Bush, the nation's 41st president, was recently released from Houston Methodist Hospital, where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.

Vice President Mike Pence also was attending the game. He was seen applauding as well.

The teams were on the wrong sides when they lined up and had to be told to switch sides.

Gaga's time

The roof was closed for the game but was opened slightly for Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show.

The answer for why came at the end of a spectacular display of lights during her performance. Fireworks were set off from the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium as the show finished.

The roof closed again as soon as the show was over. Some of the smoke and haze from the show escaped, but not all of it. As happens frequently at the Super Bowl -- particularly those indoors -- there was a haze for the start of the second half.

New England trailed Atlanta 21-3 at halftime. The Patriots had previously won four consecutive games indoors. Their last defeat was Super Bowl 46 after the 2011 season, a 21-17 loss to the New York Giants.

Scoreless first

While so many were expecting a shootout, a scoreless first quarter in the Super Bowl is nothing new for Tom Brady.

Brady, who became the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls, never led his team to a point in the first quarter of his previous six Super Bowls, including his four victories.

In the 2004 Super Bowl in the same building, when the Patriots beat Carolina 32-29, it was scoreless after the first quarter in Houston's NRG Stadium.

Each team punted twice in the first quarter. The biggest highlight was Devonta Freeman's 37-yard run for Atlanta. But the Falcons didn't get another first down on that drive.

For the first time in 11 years, both teams punted on each of their first two offensive possessions in a Super Bowl.

Floyd inactive

New England receiver Michael Floyd was inactive for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

Floyd, who was claimed off waivers in mid-December after Arizona released him following a DUI arrest, was inactive for the second consecutive game. Floyd sat out the AFC Championship Game to make room on the roster for Danny Amendola, who returned from an ankle injury.

Other inactives for the Patriots were rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett, cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Cyrus Jones, running back D.J. Foster, safety Jordan Richards and tackle LaAdrian Waddle.

Inactive players for Atlanta were receiver Nick Williams, running back Terron Ward, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, safety Dashon Goldson, linebacker Josh Keyes, offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer and tight end D.J. Tialavea.

Ads go political

Messages about America, inclusiveness -- and, yes, even "four years of awful hair" -- kept bubbling up in Super Bowl 51 ads from Airbnb, the NFL and a line of personal care products. But there was still plenty of escapism and light humor for those who weren't into the politics.

As the New England Patriots edged out the Atlantic Falcons on the field in Houston, Airbnb touted inclusiveness with an ad showing faces of different ethnicities and the copy: "We all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept." Coca-Cola aired a previously run ad in the pregame in which people sing "America the Beautiful" in different languages. Even a hair care brand dipped into politics: The "It's a 10" hair brand indirectly referenced President Donald Trump famously unruly do in its Super Bowl spot.

Paying $5 million for 30 seconds to capture more than 110 million expected viewers, advertisers had to walk the line with ads that appealed to everyone and didn't offend. Some were more successful than others.

"Anxiety and politics just loom over this game, so anybody who gives us the blessed relief of entertaining with a real Super Bowl commercial wins," said Mark DiMassimo, CEO of the ad agency DiMassimo Goldstein.

Several ads aimed for just that. Tide, for instance, offered a humorous ad showing announcer Terry Bradshaw trying frantically to remedy a stain while he goes "viral" online, with the help of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and actor Jeffrey Tambor.

Some advertisers took the safest route possible by re-airing ads they've used before -- an unusual, though not unprecedented, move. Coca-Cola, Google and Fiji water aired rerun ads.

