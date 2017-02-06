Court keeps travel ban on ice

WASHINGTON -- A federal appeals court on Sunday denied the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees.

The Trump administration had appealed a temporary order restraining the ban nationwide, saying a federal judge in Seattle overreached by "second-guessing" the president on a matter of national security.

The appeals court's denial of an immediate stay means the legal fight over the ban will continue for days. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco asked challengers of the ban to respond by early today, and for the Justice Department to file a counter-response by the evening.

Acting Solicitor General Noel Francisco, representing the administration, told the appeals court that the president alone has the power to decide who can enter or stay in the United States -- an assertion that appeared to invoke the wider battle to come over illegal immigration.

"The power to expel or exclude aliens is a fundamental sovereign attribute, delegated by Congress to the executive branch of government and largely immune from judicial control," according to government's filing.

The government has suspended the ban's enforcement in compliance with the order of U.S. District Judge James Robart. His ruling was a setback for the new president, who a week ago acted to suspend America's refugee program and halt immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries that the government said raise terrorism concerns.

Trump criticized Robart, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, calling him a "so-called judge" whose "ridiculous" ruling "will be overturned."

"Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision," he tweeted.

After nearly 20 hours of silence on Twitter, Trump returned on Sunday afternoon, accusing the judge of imperiling the country.

"Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!"

The government's brief repeatedly asserted that presidential authority cannot be questioned by judges once the nation's security is invoked.

Congress "vests complete discretion in the President" to impose conditions on alien entry, so Trump isn't legally required to justify such decisions, it said. His executive order said the ban was necessary for "protecting against terrorism," and that "is sufficient to end the matter."

The Justice Department asked that Robart's order be put on hold pending resolution of the appeal, so that the ban can "ensure that those approved for admission do not intend to harm Americans and that they have no ties to terrorism."

The order had caused confusion for many foreigners trying to reach the United States, prompted protests across the United States and led to multiple court challenges. Demonstrations took place outside the White House, in New York and near his estate in Palm Beach, Fla., where Trump attended an American Red Cross fundraising gala.

"We'll win," Trump told reporters Saturday night. "For the safety of the country, we'll win."

The State Department said on Friday that as many as 60,000 foreigners from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen had their visas canceled. After Robart's decision, the department reversed course and said they could travel to the United States if they had a valid visa.

The department also advised refugee aid agencies that refugees set to travel before Trump signed his order will now be allowed in. A State Department official said in an email obtained by The Associated Press that the government was "focusing on booking refugee travel" through Feb. 17 and working to have arrivals resume as soon as today.

The Homeland Security Department no longer was directing airlines to prevent visa-holders affected by Trump's order from boarding U.S.-bound planes. The agency said it had "suspended any and all actions" related to putting in place Trump's order.

Hearings have also been held in court challenges nationwide. Washington state and Minnesota argued that the temporary ban and the global suspension of the U.S. refugee program harmed residents and effectively mandated discrimination.

Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday on NBC's Meet The Press that White House officials felt Trump was "operating within his authority as president, both under the Constitution, and under clear statutory law."

Asked about Trump's reference on Twitter to the "so-called judge" who ordered a stay of the president's executive order, Pence said, "Well, look, the president of the United States has every right to criticize the other two branches of government. And we have a long tradition of that in this country."

"The judge's actions in this case," Pence added, "making decisions about American foreign policy and national security, it's just very frustrating to the president, to our whole administration, to millions of Americans who want to see judges that will uphold the law and recognize the authority the president of the United States has under the Constitution to manage who comes into this country."

Legal analysts have said the president does have broad authority to set immigration policy, though civil-liberties advocates have countered that the order essentially amounts to a discriminatory ban on Muslims with no real national security purpose.

"We're very confident that we're going to prevail," Pence said. "We'll accomplish the stay and will win the case on the merits. But again, the focus here is on the safety and security of the American people."

On Sunday morning television talk shows, some Republicans in Congress took issue with comments by the president, particularly his description of Robart as a "so-called judge."

"I'll be honest, I don't understand language like that," said Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. "We don't have so-called judges, we don't have so-called senators, we don't have so-called presidents. We have people from three different branches of government who take an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution ... So, we don't have any so-called judges, we have real judges."

The Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, said on CNN's State of the Union that it was "best not to single out judges."

"We all get disappointed from time to time," McConnell said. "I think it is best to avoid criticizing them individually."

Flights allowed

Meanwhile on Sunday, airlines around the world allowed people to board flights as usual to the United States.

Some successfully reunited with family members, while others -- particularly those whose visas were physically taken or marked as invalid -- ran into roadblocks trying to board planes overseas.

At Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Sunday, immigration lawyers could be heard on phones, arguing with airline representatives to let their passengers board as some seemed confused over the various court rulings and what they meant.

An interpreter, Fifi Youssef, stood with a sign in Arabic at New York's Kennedy Airport arrivals area but said she hadn't been asked to help anyone all day.

"I'm glad. That means no people are getting detained," she said.

One lawyer waiting at the airport said visa and green-card holders from Iraq and Iran were encountering no problems as they arrived.

At Cairo Airport on Sunday, officials said a total of 33 U.S.-bound migrants from Yemen, Syria and Iraq boarded flights.

Lebanon's National News Agency said airlines operating out of Beirut also began allowing Syrian families and others affected by the ban to fly. Beirut has no direct flights to the U.S.; travelers have to go through Europe.

At Kennedy, a team of volunteer lawyers that had set up operations in a diner to help arriving passengers during the height of the crisis packed up computer equipment and paperwork. A few volunteers and interpreters will stay behind just in case.

"It's business as usual," said Camille Mackler, of the New York Immigration Coalition.

Fariba Tajrostami, a 32-year-old painter from Iran, went through the gate at Kennedy with a huge smile and tears in her eyes as her brothers greeted her with joyful hugs.

"I'm very happy. I haven't seen my brothers for nine years," she said.

Tajrostami had tried to fly to the U.S. from Turkey over a week ago but was turned away.

"I was crying and was so disappointed," she said. "Everything I had in mind, what I was going to do, I was so disappointed about everything. I thought it was all over."

Mackler, who has helped coordinate the volunteer operation, liked what she saw at the airport.

"This is what it should be. You sit in an airport day in and day out, and you see all these moments of great joy and unification," she said.

"It was so sad to see that and know some people weren't having that. Now it feels good."

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker, Michael Warren, Alicia A. Caldwell, Mark Sherman, Matthew Lee, Jessica Gresko, Martha Bellisle, William Mathis, Julie Walker, Denise Lavoie and William Mathis of The Associated Press.

