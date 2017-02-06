Home / Latest News /
Deputy dies after inhaling liquid nitrogen while rescuing woman from sperm bank
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:29 p.m.
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in east Georgia has died after inhaling liquid nitrogen while trying to save a worker at a sperm bank in Augusta.
The Richmond County sheriff's Ooffice said in a statement that 57-year-old Sgt. Greg Meagher died Sunday after inhaling a chemical substance. Augusta Fire Department spokeswoman Dee Griffin told The Augusta Chronicle that the substance was liquid nitrogen.
Sheriff's Lt. Allan Rollins said three other deputies were injured, but they're expected to recover.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Meagher had gone inside the company, Xytex, to rescue a female employee. Firefighters found both of them unresponsive.
The employee was taken a hospital. Her condition wasn't known.
GoBigRed says... February 6, 2017 at 1:15 p.m.
I doubt he breathed liquid nitrogen. Either he asphyxiated from excess nitrogen or he caught a face full of the liquid nitrogen and froze his face/lungs
