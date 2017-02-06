Eric Trump trip draws criticism for U.S. expense

When Eric Trump, son of then-President-elect Donald Trump, traveled to Uruguay in early January for a Trump Organization promotional trip, U.S. taxpayers paid a bill of nearly $100,000 in hotel rooms for Secret Service and embassy staff.

It was a high-profile trip out of the country for Eric Trump, the executive of the Trump Organization who, like his father, pledged to keep the company separate from the presidency. Eric Trump met with real estate brokers, dined at an open-air beachfront eatery and spoke to hundreds at an "ultra exclusive" evening party celebrating his visit at Trump Tower in Punta del Este.

In the case of Eric Trump's Uruguayan trip, government agencies are required to pay to support business operations connected to the president. Though the Trumps have pledged a division of business and government, so far they have depended on the publicly funded protection granted to the first family as they travel the globe promoting their brand.

A spokesman for Eric Trump declined to make him available for an interview and did not provide answers to questions about the trip.

Eric Trump's trip in early January to the coastal resort town appeared to be brief -- perhaps as short as two nights, according to a review of Uruguayan press clips and social media.

The bill for the Secret Service's hotel rooms in Uruguay totaled $88,320. The U.S. Embassy in Montevideo, the capital city of Uruguay, paid an additional $9,510 for its staff to stay in hotel rooms to "support" the Secret Service detail for the "VIP visit," according to purchasing orders reviewed by The Washington Post.

"This is an example of the blurring of the line between the personal interest in the family business and the government," said Kathleen Clark, an expert on government ethics and law professor at Washington University in St. Louis.

Despite the use of public funds, government agencies would not provide key details connected to the trip, including the duration of the stay, the name of the hotel or the number of booked rooms.

The money for the hotel rooms was paid through the State Department, but a spokesman there declined to comment on the trip, referring reporters to the White House and back to the Secret Service, whose spokesman declined to comment. The White House also did not respond to requests for comment.

"There is a public benefit to providing Secret Service protection," Clark said. "But what was the public benefit from State Department personnel participating in this private business trip to the coastal town? It raises the specter of the use of public resources for private gain."

"The Secret Service does not have an option as to when it is, where it is, nor as to how much it costs, and whether it's domestic or international," said Ralph Basham, former director of the service. "Think about the consequences of something happening to one of the children. The security of it outweighs the expenses of it."

While Eric Trump was in Uruguay, the full presence of U.S. security operations did not go unnoticed by Uruguayan media and paparazzi.

La Nacion, an Argentine publication, began its article about the visit with a description of two Secret Service agents inside the Punta del Este showroom. Four more agents tried, unsuccessfully, to blend in with the crowd of real estate buyers outside, La Nacion wrote.

A well-known pop singer from Argentina, Maxi Trusso, performed at the Punta del Este party honoring Eric Trump. Trusso later told the local press that he wrote a song about Donald Trump at Eric Trump's request. Trusso titled the composition "Free and Stronger."

The Trumps, who do not own the Punta del Este project, licensed their name to its developers, who have paid Trump's company between $100,000 and $1 million, according to Trump's financial disclosure filing in May.

During an interview on the trip, Eric Trump fielded questions about political issues, including the president of Argentina and how his policies had affected the Trump property in Uruguay.

"I don't speak politics," he said, according to a video of the interview. "It's not my world. I'm a business guy."

But Eric Trump later said he had a favorable opinion of Argentina's president for "opening up the country," which had helped business and helped the economy of Uruguay and Argentina.

"Having refused to sever his own personal financial interests, [President Trump] is now sending his emissaries, his sons, out to line his own pockets, and he's subsidizing that activity with taxpayer dollars," said Norm Eisen, a former President Barack Obama administration ethics adviser who is part of a lawsuit accusing Trump of violating a constitutional provision barring presidents from taking payments from foreign governments.

It is unusual, although not unprecedented, for trips of presidential family members to focus on the development of private moneymaking opportunities.

During his interview with the media in Uruguay, Eric was asked about how his life would change under his father's administration.

"We're going to have an amazing company, and he's going to do amazing things for the United States," he said to the Uruguay media. "He's going to be an incredible commander in chief. And I'm not going to be involved in politics, and he's not going to be involved in the business."

Richard Painter, a former chief White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush who joined Eisen in the lawsuit, called the family's Secret Service protection a "worthwhile expenditure of taxpayer money." But Painter said he worried that it could be misread as boosting the Trump brand.

"All of this has an air of legitimacy: The connection to the U.S. government, and the suggestion that if you do business with this company you'll ingratiate yourself with the Trump administration," Painter said. The implication is "if you do a good deal with us, you'll be in good with the United States. And the Secret Service presence just exacerbates that."

Information for this article was contributed by Jonnelle Marte, Carol Leonnig, Alice Crites and Julie Tate of The Associated Press.

