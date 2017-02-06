Subscribe Register Login

Monday, February 06, 2017

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:46 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack was first elected to Congress in 2010. An article in Sunday’s newspaper misstated the year.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

