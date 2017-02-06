Israel pushes measure to make outposts legal

JERUSALEM -- Israel is moving toward a vote on a bill intended to legalize dozens of settlement outposts in the West Bank, despite claims by experts that the bill is illegal and a warning from the White House that settlement construction "may not be helpful."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under intense pressure from members of his coalition to bring the bill to a vote, which has been scheduled to take place today in parliament. But he risks drawing international condemnation, possibly even from the ostensibly friendly administration of President Donald Trump, if he pushes forward.

Plans for the vote come after last week's court-ordered demolition of an illegally built settlement outpost.

But Netanyahu late Sunday signaled that he might once again delay the vote, which had originally been scheduled for last week. An official in the Likud Party said Netanyahu was trying to consult with the new U.S. administration to see how it would react to the legislation. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal party deliberations.

Netanyahu has sent mixed signals about the legislation, publicly voicing support for it while also reportedly expressing private misgivings.

A vote remained scheduled for late today, shortly after Netanyahu is to return from a one-day visit to London for talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May. As he boarded his flight, Netanyahu remained vague about his plans.

"I hear all the time disingenuous ultimatums. I don't get excited," Netanyahu said in an apparent reference to his allies in the Jewish Home party. "When I manage the country, I think about our national interest. I act only according to this."

Netanyahu's nationalist coalition is dominated by West Bank settlers and their supporters. The Jewish Home party, a powerful coalition ally, has been leading the calls to vote on the outpost bill this week. The party believes that with a friendly U.S. president in office, it is time for Netanyahu to lay out a clear policy for the West Bank, including the possible annexation of parts of the occupied territory.

Jewish Home lawmaker Shuli Moalem-Refaeli, one of the bill's sponsors, said the West Bank is dotted with outposts that she claimed had been built over the years in "good faith" and should now be legalized.

"What has been established cannot be destroyed," she told Israel Radio.

Israel's powerful settler lobby was jolted last week by the court-ordered demolition of Amona, an outpost found to have been built on private Palestinian land. Over 40 families were forced from their homes, putting pressure on the government to respond. Proponents of the new legislation are determined to pass it to prevent similar scenes from taking place.

The bill would retroactively legalize several thousand homes built illegally on private Palestinian land. The original landowners would be compensated either with money or alternative land, even if they do not agree to give up their property.

Critics have said the bill will not pass legal muster. Netanyahu's own attorney general has said he will not defend the bill before the country's Supreme Court, and Netanyahu has reportedly expressed concerns that the legislation could strengthen a case against Israel in the International Criminal Court.

"People on the right haven't got the courage to tell the settlers the truth," Tzachi Hanegbi, a member of Netanyahu's Likud Party, said over the weekend. "It is reasonable to assume that the bill will not pass."

Dan Meridor, a former justice minister and Likud member, said the bill is problematic because it would affect Palestinians living on occupied territory that is not part of Israel and who do not have the right to vote.

"The idea is that we are taking land from someone, accidentally or not, and then are getting rid of him without him getting in a word, without him participating in the legislation," he said. "This is something destructive that must be stopped."

The American Jewish Congress, a mainstream pro-Israel Jewish organization in the U.S., on Sunday called on Israeli legislators to reject the bill, saying it undermined hopes for a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

Adalah, an Israeli group that protects Arab rights, said it will immediately file a challenge in the Supreme Court if the bill is approved.

"This sweeping and dangerous law permits the expropriation of vast tracts of private Palestinian land, giving absolute preference to the political interests of Israel as an occupying power and to Israeli settlers," said Suhad Bishara, a lawyer with the group.

Legal troubles are just one of Netanyahu's considerations. The international community overwhelmingly opposes the settlements and sees them as an obstacle to peace.

The Palestinians claim the West Bank and east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as parts of a future state. They say the settlements, home to 600,000 Israelis, are making it increasingly difficult to partition the land into two states -- a position that has wide international backing. In December, President Barack Obama allowed the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution declaring settlements illegal.

After repeatedly clashing with Obama, Netanyahu is optimistic about a new era of relations with Trump, who harshly criticized the U.N. resolution.

Trump has signaled a far more sympathetic approach to the settlements, raising hopes in Netanyahu's government that it will be able to step up construction.

But after Netanyahu recently announced plans to build over 6,000 new settler homes, the White House over the weekend signaled that it, too, may have limits on what it will condone.

"While we don't believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal," the White House said.

Netanyahu said he was looking forward to discussing the matter when he visits the White House on Feb. 15.

Responding to Iran

When he meets today with May and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Netanyahu plans to discuss strengthening security, trade and technology ties between Israel and the U.K., he said.

Netanyahu has said he will emphasize the need for a united international response to Iran's ballistic missile tests.

"On the diplomatic front, my emphasis will be on assembling a partnership against Iran's defiant aggression, which has reared its head in recent days," Netanyahu told Cabinet ministers at their weekly meeting Sunday in Jerusalem, according to a text message from his office.

The Israeli leader previously said that Iran will be at the top of his agenda when he meets with Trump.

Having failed to block world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, Netanyahu is trying to drum up international support for a harder line against Tehran now that Trump has taken office. Trump, who has denounced the pact as a "disaster" and said he will scrap it or renegotiate it, imposed new penalties on Iran on Friday after it acknowledged carrying out a ballistic missile test.

The launch was the first test of the fledgling Trump administration's policy on Iran, and it has escalated frictions between the two nations. The testing falls outside the purview of the nuclear deal, and Iran has said it didn't violate a related Security Council resolution that extended a ban on any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of carrying a nuclear payload.

Iran has denied ever having a nuclear weapons program, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country's missiles aren't designed to carry nuclear warheads and are solely meant for self-defense.

The Iranian military carried out further missile tests Saturday, a day after Trump applied sanctions to 13 individuals and 12 companies or government entities in response to the original launch. While the sanctions were limited in scope, and appeared to be an extension of the Obama administration's restricted penalties for missile activity, his language sounded a warning: "Iran is playing with fire -- they don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me," he tweeted.

Iran parried with tough talk of its own. "If the enemy falls out of line, our missiles will pour down on them," Amir Ali Jahizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' aerospace division, was cited as saying.

Netanyahu, aboard the plane to London, heralded "a new era of diplomatic opportunities and challenges."

"I'm going to explore them in Washington next week and London tomorrow," he said. "The Iranians know what I'm talking about, and they're testing the boundaries."

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Ferziger of Bloomberg News and Josef Federman of The Associated Press.

