Keys to stolen car located in Little Rock teen's jacket, police say

Little Rock police arrested a 17-year-old boy Saturday morning after they found keys to a stolen car in his jacket pocket, according to a police report.

Police found a stolen car on Dryad Lane and approached the car to talk with the people inside, according to a police report.

Roshon Maxwell Jr. of Little Rock got out of the vehicle and began to flee, police said.

Police captured Maxwell and found the jacket he was wearing, which had keys to the stolen car in a pocket, according to the report.

Maxwell also told police he was in possession of another vehicle that was stolen on Christmas Eve last year, according to the report.

Police charged Maxwell with two counts of theft by receiving and one count of fleeing, according to the report.

He was charged as an adult and was listed in the Pulaski County jail without bond.

Metro on 02/06/2017